SIU Softball | Blaylock steps down, Sewell named interim coach

The winningest coach in SIU athletic history has left the dugout for now.

Kerri Blaylock is stepping down as the Salukis’ softball coach for health reasons, although she will remain with the program in an administrative role. Jen Sewell, her assistant coach for the last 14 years, becomes the interim coach.

Blaylock broke the news to her team in a meeting on Tuesday night.

“I appreciate Saluki Athletics, my coaching staff and my team for allowing me to take some time to work on my health and my well-being,” Blaylock said in a press release Wednesday morning. “I am supremely confident in Jen to step in for me.

“She has been my right hand for 14 years and has run the coaching side of the program for quite some time. Our staff as a whole with Jen, Kenzi (Bennett) and Maddy (Vermejan) will be able to continue the excellence of Saluki Softball in my absence.”

Blaylock went 751-413-1 as the program’s coach, qualifying for eight NCAA Tournaments and winning three Missouri Valley Conference Tournament titles. The last one of those came in 2021, when SIU captured the title from the No. 4 seed.

Blaylock became the school’s all-time wins leader in any sport on Apr. 25, 2021 with a victory at Indiana State, surpassing legendary baseball coach Itchy Jones. Blaylock was honored a week later in an emotional pregame ceremony that saw Jones make a surprise appearance.

A star athlete at Herrin from 1980-84, Blaylock won 65 games and lost just seven for the Tigers, setting school records in wins and strikeouts. She then won 77 games in four years at Evansville, pitching to a 1.54 earned run average and throwing a school-record 857 2/3 innings.

Blaylock started her coaching career in 1989 as a graduate assistant at Southeast Missouri State. She served nine seasons as an SIU assistant under Kay Brechstelbauer before becoming the head coach in 2000.

The Salukis suffered only two losing seasons under Blaylock, winning at least 35 games 11 times and 40 games four times.

“Kerri is a true Saluki legend and one of the giants of college softball,” said SIU interim athletic director Matt Kupec in a press release. “Throughout her career, she has made an immeasurable impact upon the lives of her players and coaching staff.”

One of those lives belongs to Sewell, who during her time as an assistant coach at Kansas and Princeton occasionally cast a glance at the Saluki program and wondered how they successfully punched above their weight.

It didn’t take long for Sewell to figure it out.

“When you exist in the top 50 as a mid-major year after year … I came here because I wanted to be a part of what she was doing,” Sewell said Wednesday morning. “This is such a unicorn here. When she goes, she goes all-in. She’s an incredible competitor.”

Sewell served as the team’s associate head coach for 11 years, transforming the offense from one that mostly relied on speed and the short game into one that integrated power and strike zone judgment into the mix.

SIU’s 2019 team tied the school record for on-base percentage at .402 and posted the second-best batting average (.303) and slugging percentage (.458) in school history. The 2021 team led Division I in walks for most of the year.

Sewell has also distinguished herself off the field. She was given the MVC’s 2020 Most Courageous Award for her battle against primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) that started in 2011. That same battle also netted Sewell the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Donna Newberry “Perseverance” Award in 2018.

Sewell, Bennett and Vermejan ran the team last weekend at the Frost Classic in Chattanooga, providing an early trial run for the season’s remainder.

“I feel like I’m missing my best friend,” Sewell said of life without Blaylock in the dugout. “I watched her take a line drive to the knee, get an X-ray, come back and coach. I watched her pass a kidney stone, come back to the dugout and coach.

“It’s hard to watch your coach step away, but she has mentored us to the point where her staff and players can coach themselves.”

Sewell’s first game as the interim coach is Friday when the Salukis host Ball State at 2:30 p.m. in the Coach B Classic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.