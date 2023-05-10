One swing of Anna Carder’s bat Wednesday night sent SIU’s softball team into the Missouri Valley Conference softball quarterfinals.

Carder bombed a two-run homer to right-center in the bottom of the sixth inning, lifting the sixth-seeded Salukis to a 2-0 win over No. 11 UIC at Charlotte West Stadium.

Rylie Hamilton worked a two-out walk off Christina Toniolo, taking a 3-2 pitch just off the plate. Carder teed off on a 1-1 pitch down and in, launching her fifth homer of the year and lifting SIU (33-18) into a 7:02 p.m. contest Thursday with third-seeded Illinois State.

“She pitched me an outside strike but I wasn’t looking for that,” Carder said. “She pitched me inside the first two at-bats and I was looking for that. I got it and I did it.”

Carder and coach Jen Sewell each paid tribute to Hamilton’s plate appearance that set up Carder. Hamilton fouled off three 2-2 pitches and spit on a pair of close offerings to draw just her 9th walk in 158 at-bats.

“She saw the ball probably the best of everybody tonight even though she didn’t get a hit,” Sewell said of Hamilton. “She was able to tell everybody else what was going on.”

Madi Eberle (16-8) tossed her fourth shutout and ninth complete game of the year, limiting the Flames (9-43) to four hits. Eberle walked one and fanned three, ending the game in style when she froze Grace Fleming with a changeup for a called third strike.

It ended an efficient 83-pitch outing for Eberle, who bounced back from a rough weekend at Illinois State. Carder said Eberle told her prior to the game that her pitches had extra movement to them.

“This was great to get the week rolling,” Eberle said. “I’m fresh and ready to go. Keeping my pitch count low is my goal throughout the entire tournament so I can be able to keep going for the rest of the games. I got ahead on girls and I could manipulate my pitches more.”

Toniolo (5-22) pitched well in defeat, permitting only four hits and walking one with two strikeouts.

Pitching completely dominated the first part of the game, which didn’t appear to be the likely outcome coming into this one. UIC’s team earned run average was 4.90 before first pitch and SIU had allowed a whopping 117 runs over the last 16 games.

But Toniolo and Eberle quickly got into their rhythm after escaping a first inning jam. Eberle extricated herself from a second and third, one-out jam by fanning Larissa Ortiz and getting a flyout from Jojo Santiago.

SIU got runners to second and third with two outs. Jackie Lis singled and Hamilton was plunked with one out, followed by a Carder grounder that moved the runners up. But Bailey Caylor lined out to first baseman Larisa Villa to end the threat.

That was it for offense for a while. There were a few hard-hit balls – Hamilton snagged a pair of liners at third to start the top of the second and then smoked a liner to center that was right at Fleming – but the pitchers combined for 23 straight outs until Fleming singled with one out in the fifth.

A four-pitch walk to Villa put runners at first and second but Eberle induced a 5-3 double play ball off the bat of Tess Altevers Harris to quash the threat.

The Salukis couldn’t build off that momentum, though. Sidney Jones led off their half of the fifth with a single and was forced at second by Emma Austin’s bouncer to first. Tori Schullian lined a single to right but Austin was nailed at third on a terrific throw by Hailey Cowing. Schullian reached second but was stranded on Aubree DePron’s grounder.

That turned out not to matter, though, after Carder got the pitch she wanted.

“That was my biggest hit here,” Carder said. “I knew it right off the bat but I wanted to make sure it was over (the wall) before I celebrated.”