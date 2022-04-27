SIU Softball | Dickerson leads Missouri State to a win over Salukis

CARBONDALE — Swing and a miss. Called strike three. Feeble pop-ups.

Those three things aren’t commonly associated with SIU softball, but they were staples of their life on Wednesday, thanks to Missouri State righthander Steffany Dickerson.

Rylie Hamilton and Elisabeth Huckleberry got the Salukis’ only hits in a 1-0 loss that kept them from beating the Bears in a season series for the first time since 2016. Dickerson (17-6) walked none and fanned eight in an hour and 49-minute masterpiece.

“We were struggling with that low strike today, trying to figure out how to get that up in the air,” said SIU interim coach Jen Sewell. “You really have to have a quality plan and hope she misses somewhere. She didn’t miss today.”

Hamilton grounded a single under the glove of first baseman Madison Hunsaker with one out in the second and stole second, but was stranded there. Huckleberry singled up the middle with one out in the third. Emma Austin’s bouncer to short forced Huckleberry at second and Austin stole second, but was left aboard.

That was it for the Salukis (22-18-1, 11-10 Missouri Valley Conference). Dickerson retired the last 12 hitters she faced, striking out SIU star Jenny Jansen twice and ending her 30-game streak of reaching base. Dickerson even fanned Ashley Wood, who has struck out only 10 times in 132 at-bats.

“She has three different speeds, the heaviest being on the arm side,” Sewell said of Dickerson. “That’s really tough. You speed your swing up on the arm side and then you lose something on the outer half.”

Sarah Harness (15-10) was almost as good in the circle for the Salukis. She gave up just four hits and fanned six without a walk. But one of the four hits was Hunsaker’s leadoff homer in the fourth on a pitch out over the plate that she got into the prevailing wind to left field, her third long ball of the year.

Harness might have saved her best pitching for the seventh. After Missouri State (22-15, 15-4) put runners at the corners with no outs, Harness stranded them with a strikeout and a pair of pop-ups. It was a performance that would earn a win on most days with SIU’s offense.

Just not this one, not with Dickerson dealing.

“I would argue that was a bad pitch call on my part,” Sewell said of Hunsaker’s home run. “Sarah has been on an uptick for a while now. Building back that pitch count has been big for her. We pitched well and defended well.”

Wednesday’s game was the first time the teams met since an epic doubleheader split on March 16 in Springfield. SIU’s win was settled in the 15th inning when Tori Schullian belted a two-out grand slam to give Harness a 6-2 decision over Dickerson.

This one could have gone on that long except for one swing.

“Just a good ball game on a good day,” said Sewell. “That’s two of the top pitchers in the league going after each other. Too bad we didn’t come out on top.”

DAWG BITES

While Harness settled for the tough-luck loss, she continued her fine stretch of work in the circle. In her last 27 innings, dating back to a 6-6 tie on April 20 at Murray State, Harness has yielded only three runs. ... Missouri State’s first hit was a one-out bloop single into left by Kelsie Lewis in the third. That was just Lewis’ second hit in 29 at-bats. … SIU visits Evansville at noon Saturday for an MVC doubleheader.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.