SIU second baseman Tori Schullian knew she had put in the work all year to be successful at the plate.

Yet her numbers going into Saturday’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game with Indiana State painted a completely different picture.

A .153 batting average in 85 at-bats with a strikeout rate of close to 18%. Just five extra-base hits and seven RBI. Simply put, not the stats she or others envisioned for her senior year.

“I’ve been working hard but I’ve been hitting balls right at people,” Schullian said. “I’ve had ups and downs this season but I keep going with the same game plan every at-bat. I’m just focusing on barreling up the ball. It might go straight at people but at least I’m making solid contact.”

In a 10-2 rout of the Sycamores that propelled the Salukis into their fourth NCAA Tournament in seven years, the Herrin product finally hit some balls away from defenders. There was a hard-hit grounder up the middle with the bases loaded in the second inning for the first two runs of a five-run outburst.

An inning later, Schullian plugged the left-center field gap for a double that fueled another five-run rally to turn the game into a blowout. Her hits were a key part of a 14-hit attack in which every player in the lineup knocked in a run or scored one.

No one was happier for Schullian than her teammates and coaches.

“She always has a good, quality at-bat,” said SIU shortstop Jackie Lis. “And she’s really good about seeing pitches, and telling us what she saw. She just does a lot for us with those deep at-bats and she’s a good team player. She deserved that big hit.”

Schullian came to the Saluki program with a plethora of honors from her Herrin career. She hit .505 as a junior and .463 as a senior with on-base percentages over .500 both years. She starred as a sophomore on a team that reached the sectionals in Class 3A.

What’s more, Schullian comes from good athletic stock. Her father, Brian, is a Herrin High School Hall of Famer who played four years for another Herrin product, Itchy Jones, at Illinois. Brian Schullian was a third team All-Big 10 catcher for Jones in 1993.

"When we see a kid from our area who can compete at this level, we try to keep her here," said SIU coach Jen Sewell. "Not only is Tori a good player but she's a good human, a good teammate."

And there have been hints of excellence the last four years. Schullian has drawn more starts in each year, hitting a career-high .265 in 2022 with a .396 on-base percentage. That included a dramatic grand slam in the 15th inning of a March 16 game at Missouri State to give SIU a 6-2 win.

But for Schullian, nothing in her career compares to Saturday. Not just from an individual aspect but because she was part of a second MVC Tournament title – and subsequent NCAA berth – in three years. Her smile while posing with the tournament championship plaque probably could have powered Charlotte West Stadium by itself.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t have wanted to have this win with any other team,” she said. “We’ve overcome a lot this year and it means a lot to me to make it this far.”

Schullian and the Salukis have a chance to make it further when they start the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Salt Lake City at 2:30 p.m. against No. 15 national seed Utah. In a regional that also features Baylor and Ole Miss, SIU can come in and play with house money from the first pitch because few expect it to contend.

“We just need to remember that it’s the same game of softball,” she said. “We need to stay calm and play like we’ve been playing. And we need to treat every game the same. We’re here for a reason and we’ve worked hard to get this far.”