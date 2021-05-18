SIU Softball | Harness gives Salukis shot at NCAA success

There are first impressions, and then there’s what Sarah Harness presented to SIU softball coach Kerri Blaylock.
Tipped off about Harness by her long-time pitching coach in St. Louis, Cindy Zalinski, Blaylock jumped in the car and drove to see the youngster out of Bowling Green, Mo.
“She was hitting 62 miles per hour easy, and this was just 8 or 9 months after having rods removed from her back for scoliosis,” Blaylock said. “And when you look as good as she did, that did it for me. I knew she had long, long levers and that she was taught well.”
And now Blaylock and the Salukis are reaping the benefits of that work. Harness earned Most Valuable Player honors at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament after allowing just one earned run over 21 innings in one of the best three-game stretches of any pitcher in Evansville since Blaylock was mowing hitters down from 1985-88 for the Purple Aces.
When SIU opens the Tempe Regional of the NCAA Tournament at 9 p.m. Thursday night against host school Arizona State, it’s Harness (22-6, 1.56) who gives it a real chance at a successful postseason run.
“She was a humongous factor in today’s game,” Northern Iowa coach Ryan Jacobs said to the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier Saturday after Harness tossed a two-hitter in the Salukis’ 2-0 win. “We were a step behind her today. They were calling good pitches and she did a fantastic job of executing.”
Of all the impressive attributes Harness possesses in the circle – power, pitchability and an unflappable demeanor – the most unnoticed might be her ability to adapt to situations and the stuff she has on a particular day.
The MVC Tournament shined a spotlight on those skills. In her first game, a 3-0 shutout Thursday against Drake, Harness came right at the Bulldogs with power. She gave up just five hits and a walk, whiffing nine to earn her 20th win.
The next day, Harness scattered nine hits against Illinois State and threw a whopping 142 pitches. But she also allowed just one hit in 12 at-bats the Redbirds took with runners in scoring position. She kept the game at 1-0 until the Salukis exploded offensively with seven runs in the final two innings for a 7-2 decision.
Blaylock planned to throw freshman Madi Eberle on Saturday until she asked Harness in the team hotel if she wanted the ball. Harness answered yes, and crafted a masterpiece while striking out a career-low three. She attracted 14 outs via grounders, saving her strikeouts for key spots to end the fifth and sixth innings.
“She listens to what the game plan is,” Blaylock said.
Harness also listens to her catcher and roommate. Katelyn Massa is forceful and assertive behind the plate, unafraid to tell Harness to get her head out of her posterior when needed but also able to get the best out of her.
“She’s very competitive in anything she does,” Harness said. “Katelyn’s one of the best, so being her friend is more of an accomplishment than she knows. She demands accountability.”
It was easy for Harness to take accountability for the regular season’s final weekend, even though she was under the weather. Northern Iowa popped her for 10 runs in 11 innings over two starts in sweeping the series and dropping SIU to fourth in the MVC standings.
In the rematch on a neutral field, feeling much healthier, Harness got the satisfaction of exacting revenge on an opponent while helping her team realize their preseason goal of advancing into the NCAA field.
When she steps into the circle Thursday night in the Arizona desert, it will represent the realization of a dream and the result of all that work.
“This game will mean a lot to me,” Harness said. “It doesn’t feel real yet. I feel like we have something to prove. We’re going to go out there and play because at the end of the day, anything can happen.”