SIU Softball | Harness gives Salukis shot at NCAA success

Of all the impressive attributes Harness possesses in the circle – power, pitchability and an unflappable demeanor – the most unnoticed might be her ability to adapt to situations and the stuff she has on a particular day.

The MVC Tournament shined a spotlight on those skills. In her first game, a 3-0 shutout Thursday against Drake, Harness came right at the Bulldogs with power. She gave up just five hits and a walk, whiffing nine to earn her 20th win.

The next day, Harness scattered nine hits against Illinois State and threw a whopping 142 pitches. But she also allowed just one hit in 12 at-bats the Redbirds took with runners in scoring position. She kept the game at 1-0 until the Salukis exploded offensively with seven runs in the final two innings for a 7-2 decision.

Blaylock planned to throw freshman Madi Eberle on Saturday until she asked Harness in the team hotel if she wanted the ball. Harness answered yes, and crafted a masterpiece while striking out a career-low three. She attracted 14 outs via grounders, saving her strikeouts for key spots to end the fifth and sixth innings.

“She listens to what the game plan is,” Blaylock said.