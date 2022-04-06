SIU Softball | Harness, Salukis blank Saint Louis

CARBONDALE — That imposter who wore Sarah Harness’ No. 22 for most of the first half of the softball season has left town.

It’s been replaced by the woman who pitched SIU into last year’s NCAA Tournament.

Harness picked up her fifth straight win Wednesday, firing 5 2/3 scoreless innings and whiffing nine as the Salukis blanked non-conference foe Saint Louis 5-0 at Charlotte West Stadium.

“I feel like I’m settling in,” she said after improving to 11-7. “We dealt with some things in the fall, just being off, and I feel like I’m just now finding a groove.”

How good was Harness in 2020 and 2021? She went a combined 31-10 with an earned run average under 2 and fanned 285 hitters in 261 1/3 innings. Last May, when SIU required three wins in three days to win the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and earn an NCAA bid, Harness saddled up and allowed just one earned run in 21 innings.

On March 20, after absorbing an 8-3 home loss to Northern Iowa in a game where she allowed eight walks in 4 2/3 innings, Harness was 6-7 with a 4.56 ERA. She permitted 20 runs in three games against a team she blanked for the MVC tourney crown less than a year ago.

Since then? In six games, Harness is 5-0 with a 1.75 ERA over 32 innings, walking just eight and whiffing 25. Throw out a four-run sixth inning Sunday in a cold rain at Drake and the ERA would be under 1.00.

It's probably not a coincidence that SIU (17-13) has won six of its last seven.

“She had everything today,” said Salukis interim coach Jen Sewell. “When you see her miss the pitch and still get a swing and miss, she’s on. She doesn’t have to be real fine about it. That’s how we know she has everything working.

“Sarah likes to throw a lot and I think she’s getting better with each game.”

This was an unscheduled appearance for Harness, but starter Madi Eberle left with one out in the top of the second with a hip injury. Harness, who was going through a scheduled bullpen session, cut it short to take Eberle’s place in the circle.

The short notice relief outing didn’t exactly cow Harness. She fired risers past Jocelyn Abbott and Kendall Johnson to strand runners at second and third.

Gabbie Kowalik and Sadie Wise touched Harness for two-out singles in the third, but that was it for the Billikens (14-16). Harness mowed down the last 13 hitters she faced.

Offensively, Aubree DePron played the part of leadoff sparkplug to perfection, going 3 for 4 with a pair of runs and two stolen bases. Ashley Wood and Jenny Jansen each bagged two singles, with Wood, Rylie Hamilton, Sidney Sikes and Elizabeth Warwick driving in runs.

But this one was about Harness and her return to the form that made her a feared figure the last two years.

“The early spring was a little rocky because I was seeing live batters for the first time since taking that much time off,” she said. “Today was just easy. You have those days where you hit every spot. Today was one of those days.”

DAWG BITES

SIU’s Missouri Valley Conference weekend series at Valparaiso has been moved back a day and will start on Sunday instead of Saturday. Up to an inch of snow and possible ice is being forecast for northwest Indiana on Friday, so Valpo opted to adjust the schedule. The series finale is now set for Monday. … Freshman Reagan McGahey took her first and second at-bats of the year Wednesday, drawing a bases-loaded walk in the sixth for her first career RBI. McGahey appeared in 16 prior games as a pinch-runner. … Centralia product Chloe Wendling (11-7) took the loss for SLU, allowing eight hits and two runs in five innings. She walked four and fanned five.

