SIU Softball | Hunted to hunter: Salukis set to open at MVC tourney

For SIU’s softball team, it’s a case of the hunted becoming the hunter. But do they have enough tools to bag their prey?

The fourth-seeded Salukis open play Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Evansville, where they meet No. 9 Drake or No. 5 in a quarterfinal matchup. The MVC’s preseason favorites carry a 34-14 record into the tourney and will likely need to win it in order to reach the NCAA Tournament.

An NCAA bid seemed like a pretty sure bet for SIU in March, when it won its first 15 games and earned Top 25 votes in a variety of national polls. But the loss of star shortstop Ashley Wood (ACL tear) turned a potentially great team into a good one.

Without Wood, the Salukis went 18-14, their offense often lacking the length it possessed with her in it. They got younger without her, and while a bevy of freshmen and sophomores supplied some promising moments, they were also forced into roles they might not have been ready to assume so soon.

Does the payoff come over the next 72 hours?