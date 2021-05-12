SIU Softball | Hunted to hunter: Salukis set to open at MVC tourney

For SIU’s softball team, it’s a case of the hunted becoming the hunter. But do they have enough tools to bag their prey?
The fourth-seeded Salukis open play Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Evansville, where they meet No. 9 Drake or No. 5 in a quarterfinal matchup. The MVC’s preseason favorites carry a 34-14 record into the tourney and will likely need to win it in order to reach the NCAA Tournament.
An NCAA bid seemed like a pretty sure bet for SIU in March, when it won its first 15 games and earned Top 25 votes in a variety of national polls. But the loss of star shortstop Ashley Wood (ACL tear) turned a potentially great team into a good one.
Without Wood, the Salukis went 18-14, their offense often lacking the length it possessed with her in it. They got younger without her, and while a bevy of freshmen and sophomores supplied some promising moments, they were also forced into roles they might not have been ready to assume so soon.
Does the payoff come over the next 72 hours?
“I kind of like our position,” said coach Kerri Blaylock during practice Tuesday morning. “I think the kids, for a lot of the year, were trying to make up for Woody being out. That’s natural, but it put a lot of pressure on us at times offensively.
“I like where we’re at now. We’re not the one seed or the two seed. The pressure isn’t really on us.”
To make the lower seed work to its advantage, SIU will have to do something it couldn’t do in the last two games of its weekend series at Northern Iowa – score. It was no-hit by MVC Pitcher of the Year Kailyn Packard in a 1-0 loss in the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader, then managed just four hits in Sunday’s 3-0 defeat.
Making it even more unusual was that the Salukis got nothing from their 1-through-4 spots in the order. The likes of Maddy Vermejan, Bailey Caylor, Jenny Jansen and Katelyn Massa managed one hit in 33 at-bats at UNI.
Blaylock believes the law of averages is going to turn SIU’s way.
“I'd bet on the 1-through-4 hitters to be ready to go,” she said.
Should the top of the lineup return to form, the Salukis could meet their NCAA goals. Blaylock feels they have the pitching to win three games, led by Sarah Harness (19-6, 1.72) and Madi Eberle (9-6, 2.44). Harness is as good as any pitcher in the Valley, and Eberle’s won-loss record and earned run average belie how well she’s pitched lately.
In Eberle’s last 18 innings, she’s permitted just two runs, although she had the bad fortune to pitch Saturday when SIU’s offense went hitless in the nightcap.
“She came on in relief at Indiana State and threw five hitless innings,” Blaylock said. “Then she beat Valparaiso and threw a 1-0 game against the best offensive team in the league. I think she’s hitting her stride.”
Now it’s time for the Salukis to hit their stride. With an RPI of 57, tied with Southeast Missouri State, an at-large bid seems unlikely. Blaylock has one accomplishment in mind for the next three days.
“We want to win the tournament,” she said.
Dawg bites
Vermejan was named to the All-MVC first team Wednesday after hitting .309-5-24 with 50 runs and 26 stolen bases. … Harness, Caylor (.333-0-11), Katelyn Massa (.256-6-28) and Maris Boelens (.314-0-12) were second team picks. Left off both teams was shortstop Jenny Jansen, who batted .310 with six homers and a team-high 39 RBI. … Should SIU win on Thursday, it plays top-seeded Illinois State on Friday at 11 a.m. The championship game is set for a 1 p.m. start Saturday.