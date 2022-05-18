SIU Softball | Injuries helped sidetrack Salukis

In earning three NCAA Tournament bids during the previous five years and coming within a win of a fourth, the SIU softball team played well, got a few breaks and stayed healthy.

The latter was a problem almost from the minute the 2021 season ended, which helps explain why new coach Jen Sewell is preparing for 2023 instead of getting the Salukis ready for a regional somewhere.

“We can’t underestimate what happened with four major injuries – two in the offseason and two during the season,” Sewell said Tuesday. “I’m impressed that we did what we did.”

That doesn’t even take into account what happened on March 2, when 23-year coach Kerri Blaylock stepped aside for health reasons after 12 games. Sewell guided the team to a 21-13-1 mark and was given the permanent job Monday when Blaylock officially retired.

In the end, though, SIU’s 27-19-1 record wasn’t enough to get it out of the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. An 8-7 opening round loss Thursday night against Illinois State showed the team’s resilience and ability to score but highlighted why they fell short this year.

A team that averaged six runs per game and outscored opponents by 103 runs was waylaid by a dropoff in pitching and defense. Part of the former can be explained by offseason injuries to Sarah Harness and Madi Eberle that affected both pitchers’ stamina and performance.

Harness went 22-6, 1.65 last year but fell to 17-10, 3.21 this season. Eberle was 9-7, 2.47 as a freshman and posted an 8-9, 3.02 worksheet this year.

The defense wasn’t up to recent standards, committing 10 more errors (48 vs. 38) in six fewer games. The Salukis allowed 32 unearned runs this year, 18 more than 2021, and their .965 fielding percentage was .009 worse than last year.

“We want to shore it up a little more on defense and get that fielding percentage back into the upper 960s and towards the 970s,” Sewell said. “That will come with more consistency and fewer injuries.”

SIU had to shake up its lineup once during the season when freshman Addi Baker, who earned the starting job at first base, tore her ACL in the non-conference schedule. And its best player, Jenny Jansen, played most of the season’s final month with a broken hand after being hit by a pitch during a series at Bradley.

Not that it affected Jansen’s production one bit. The program’s all-time leader in RBI knocked home 43 in her super-senior year, batting .387 and posting an OPS (on-base plus slugging) of 1.108.

Jansen was surrounded by a capable lineup. Rylie Hamilton exploded on the scene as a sophomore, hitting .363-7-36 and joining Jansen on the All-MVC first team. Elizabeth Warwick (.299-7-39) was a second-team All-MVC pick and Ashley Wood batted .318-6-28 in a good senior year at shortstop.

There was also the emergence of Massac County product Emma Austin as a leadoff hitter late in the season, as well as Aubree DePron batting .278 and stealing 15 bases. Austin, DePron and Bailey Caylor could comprise the Valley’s fastest outfield in 2023.

“The young kids grew up for sure because some of them got time they weren’t expecting,” Sewell said. “I think we learned a lot about us and this program.”

The offseason focus for the Salukis is to get healthy. Sewell is excited about a recruiting class that she called “another powerful class.” If SIU can avoid injuries, as well as improve pitching and defense to go along with what should be a potent attack, it might return to the NCAA tourney.

“It does take a little luck, right? It has to go right and really go right,” Sewell said. “We did some things right this year, but when we did something wrong, it would really punish us.”

