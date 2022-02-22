 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIU Softball

SIU Softball | Jansen named MVC Player of the Week

SIU super senior Jenny Jansen was named Missouri Valley Conference Softball Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Jansen batted .500 in four games last weekend in the Bulldog Kickoff Classic at Mississippi State. She went 4 for 5 with four RBI on Saturday night in a 9-6 win over Central Arkansas and also picked up the win in her first career game in the circle, allowing no earned runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Jansen's seven hits in the tournament made her the seventh player in program history with 200 or more hits. This is the first time in her career that she's won Player of the Week honors in the Valley.

Through eight games, she's batting .346 with a homer and 11 RBI.

The Salukis are back in action Friday with two games at the Frost Classic in Chattanooga, Tenn.

