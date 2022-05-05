SIU Softball | Jansen nears end of great career

Jenny Jansen’s first experience with softball didn’t go so well.

“Mom signed me up for rec ball and they made me a pitcher because I was bigger than everyone else,” she said. “I was horrible and after practice, I think I cried.”

These days, the only folks that cry when Jansen is on the diamond are the pitchers who have to try to get her out.

Heading into the final home series of one of the best careers in SIU history, Jansen stands alone atop the program’s RBI list with 177. Her 243 hits also top all Saluki batters and she needs just seven at-bats to own that all-time mark with 705.

And as the commercial on late-night TV says, wait, there’s more. Jansen enters Friday’s doubleheader with Illinois State with a career .348 average, one point out of third and just four points out of second.

Only four SIU players have scored more runs than Jansen’s 137 and just two have more doubles than her 46. Jansen’s 34 career homers are tied for third in school history.

To put it another way, it doesn’t take long to call roll for the class Jansen’s career has entered.

“Jenny Jansen,” said interim coach Jen Sewell, “embodies everything we talk about with the culture of our program.”

Sewell and long-time coach Kerri Blaylock, who stepped away from the program on March 2 on a temporary basis, knew what Jansen was before anyone else did. SIU was Jansen’s first visit and it was love at first sight.

There were other visits to other schools, but none attracted Jansen the way SIU did.

The way Blaylock and Sewell did.

“Kerri and Jen were the motivating factors for me,” Jansen said.

It seems incongruous now, but Jansen wondered prior to her freshman year what her role would be, if she could get playing time. The answer came quickly. She started all 53 games she played as a freshman and batted .329-8-29.

There was no sophomore jinx, either. Jansen hit .409-6-42 in 2019, even providing a hint of her ability to produce in big games by going 6 of 9 in the NCAA Tournament. After hitting .265 in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, Jansen rebounded in 2021, batting .318-9-47.

Three of those homers came in as many days at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Evansville, helping the Salukis win the title as the No. 4 seed and earn a trip to the NCAA tourney. That performance came days after Jansen was somehow left off the All-MVC team, a snub she took in stride much easier than others around the program did.

“If you look at my numbers, it makes sense why I didn’t get on the team,” she said. “I moved to shortstop when (Ashley) Wood was hurt, so I was being compared against other shortstops. But it did put a chip on my shoulder, gave me something to prove.”

This year, even while playing with a recent hand injury, Jansen has been as good as ever. She’s hitting .376-8-40, boasting a career-best walk rate of nearly 23 percent and an OPS (on-base plus slugging) of 1.079.

Jansen reached base in 30 straight games before Missouri State’s Steffany Dickerson dealt her an 0 for 3 last week in a 1-0 SIU loss. Jansen has reached a level of performance where it’s almost more notable when she doesn’t get on base a couple of times or make some type of game-altering play.

“She affects every game,” Sewell said. “You have to scout for her when you scout us. Players like her, they have another gear they can shift to. It’s almost like she says, ‘Follow me.’”

The Salukis won’t get to follow her for much longer. Three games this weekend, then the MVC tourney next week at Missouri State and maybe the NCAA tourney. Then Jansen’s No. 28 goes in the history books and probably the school’s Hall of Fame one day.

Jansen says taking off the uniform for the last time will be tough.

“It’s been the best 15 or 16 years of my life,” she said.

