SIU Softball | Jansen pitches Salukis to win over SIUE

CARBONDALE — It was suggested after Monday’s game that SIU’s do-everything star, Jenny Jansen, try catching on her senior day since she’s played every other position in college.

“Maybe,” she said, a thought that was met with a quick shake of the head by interim coach Jen Sewell.

Then again, perhaps Jansen would take quickly to the chest protector, shin guards and mask.

Because she sure gave the Salukis’ tired pitching staff a boost Monday when they needed it.

With Sarah Harness and Madi Eberle unavailable until Wednesday’s Missouri Valley Conference opener, a doubleheader at Missouri State, Jansen stepped into the circle and threw the first complete game of her life in a 9-4 win over SIU Edwardsville at Charlotte West Stadium.

Pitching for the first time since the season’s second weekend, when she picked up a win in relief, Jansen (2-0) wasn’t knocking batters’ bats out of their hands with sheer velocity. She allowed 11 hits and four walks with no strikeouts.

But the one thing that didn’t happen behind her: Errors. SIU (10-8) played a clean game behind Jansen, a big deal since it had committed 18 miscues in its first 17 games.

“That’s the one thing we have to clean up,” Sewell said. “I haven’t had a problem with any other phase of our game. We talked about that. One of our goals was to communicate. The next goal was over-communicate.”

The message Saluki hitters have delivered so far has been loud and clear: Look out. SIU is averaging 5.6 runs in 18 games and hitting .294 as a team with an on-base percentage of .402. Its ability to put together good at-bats 1 through 9 was spotlighted in a seven-run fourth inning that featured one extra-base hit – Elizabeth Warwick’s two-run double to the left-center field wall that put the regal canines ahead 3-2.

Elisabeth Huckleberry started and ended the outburst. Her leadoff single on the ninth pitch of her at-bat led to Warwick’s double. Later in the inning, Huckleberry’s grounder to short turned into a two-run throwing error when Aerin Talley tried throwing home instead of taking a forceout at second.

Huckleberry collected three of SIU’s 11 hits, upping her average to .317. She is just one of seven batters in the lineup with an average of .300 or better.

“I feel like I started the year very slow,” Huckleberry said, “so these games are very important for me going into conference play. Everyone’s hot right now and that’s a big thing. No matter what spot we’re at in the lineup, we can produce a run.”

To prove Huckleberry’s point, No. 9 hitter Sidney Sikes knocked in a pair of runs with a single to left in the fourth that made it 5-2. Every Saluki but Jansen, who entered the day with the team lead in homers (4) and RBI (16), picked up a hit.

But Jansen’s normally dangerous bat took a back seat to her right arm on this day. Getting all 21 outs showed Sewell that Jansen has a place in the team’s pitching plans down the road. It also added to the notion that she seems capable of doing just about anything.

“I know I’m not a strikeout pitcher,” she said. “I knew they were going to hit some balls hard, but I was trying to manage my walks and keep the ball around the plate. We had a pitcher transfer out last year, so I felt it would beneficial if I could throw an inning or two.”

Or complete games, for that matter.

DAWG BITES

One hitter Jansen couldn’t solve was Hamilton County product Grace Lueke. The sophomore third baseman clubbed two homers, including a tape-measure shot with a teammate aboard in the sixth, to give her five on the year. … It was just the second time this year that SIU has won consecutive games. … The Salukis play five conference games in five days this week. After the Missouri State twinbill, they host Northern Iowa for two on Saturday and play the Panthers in a single game Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.