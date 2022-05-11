SIU Softball | Jansen, Salukis aim for repeat MVC title

Jenny Jansen has great memories of Missouri State’s Killian Stadium.

“Our high school team won a couple of state championships there,” she said.

For Jansen’s brilliant career to continue into the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years, SIU must win the Missouri Valley Conference tourney, which it starts at 6:30 Thursday night in a quarterfinal matchup against an opponent to be determined.

Who the third-seeded Salukis (27-18-1) play isn’t as important as the outcome they require. It’s either win Thursday night, win Friday and win Saturday or they miss out on the postseason. With an RPI of 106, an at-large bid is out of the question.

But the winner-take-all stakes don’t appear to bother interim coach Jen Sewell or her team.

“It’s just our expectations,” she said. “I like how we’re playing going into the tournament. We’ve been getting leads, adding to them and our pitchers are holding off the other team. Our defense has improved.

“I think our group has flipped the switch lately. I wish they had done it sooner, but I’d rather play our best softball now than play it in April or March.”

SIU enters the MVC tourney with five consecutive wins in which it has outscored Evansville and Illinois State by a combined 40-12. It hit nearly as many homers (11) as it allowed runs in that span, while also piling up the walks. The Salukis drew 24 free passes during those games, putting them in the top 10 in Division I in walks at 200.

Every SIU starter boasts a walk rate of at least 12 percent – 10 percent is considered acceptable – with Elisabeth Huckleberry at nearly 25 percent and Jansen at 23 percent. On average, the Salukis walk more than four times per game to supplement their .293 team average and 5.8 runs per game.

Ashley Wood and Rylie Hamilton each homered in both games of Saturday’s 13-3, 8-3 doubleheader sweep of Illinois State. Jansen and Elizabeth Warwick added two-run clouts in the nightcap.

“Our offense came out and we were on fire,” Wood said. “It’s a great way to go into the conference tournament. You can’t ask for anything better.”

SIU appears to have straightened out its pitching and defense, which were weaknesses over the season’s first half. Sarah Harness and Madi Eberle are consistently getting deeper into or finishing their starts and the Salukis aren’t gifting as many four-out innings to opponents.

Sewell, who took the reins from Kerri Blaylock 12 games into the season when the Salukis’ all-time wins leader stepped away from on-field duties for health reasons, said both pitchers have been more efficient.

“They’ve been able to make adjustments the third and maybe fourth time through the order,” she said.

It was in this tournament last year when Harness etched her name in SIU softball lore. She worked three straight complete games, bagging shutouts over Drake and Northern Iowa, and allowed only one earned run to pitch the Salukis into the NCAA Tournament.

It’s that tournament, and past successes, that give SIU a feeling of confidence other teams this week might not have.

“I think we’re playing our best softball right now,” Jansen said. “When we were struggling earlier, I said if we were playing our best softball in March, we were in trouble. Hopefully, we go into the tournament with momentum and go as far as we can.”

DAWG BITES

Jansen (.389-8-41), Hamilton (.362-6-33) and Harless (17-10, 3.12) were named to the All-MVC first team on Wednesday, while Warwick (.290-6-35) was a second team pick. Catcher Sidney Sikes, who leads Division I in hit by pitches and ranks in the top 10 in runners caught stealing (15), made the conference’s All-Defensive team. … Jansen was also named MVC Player of the Week for the regular season’s final week after going 5 of 7 with a homer in the sweep of Illinois State. … ESPN+ will carry all tournament games.

