SIU’s softball team showcased effective, if somewhat wild, pitching in its home opener Friday.

On the other hand, an offense that attacks an opponent in just about every way possible displayed why the Salukis will be a contender in a deeper, tougher Missouri Valley Conference this spring.

Jackie Lis homered and knocked in four runs, Anna Carder went 3-for-3 and SIU short-gamed Northern Kentucky 10-1 in six innings at Charlotte West Stadium in the first game of the Coach B Classic.

“It started ugly, but I liked it at the end,” said Salukis coach Jen Sewell. “We were a little flat in the first third of the game, but we were there in the last two-thirds of it.”

SIU (7-2) rapped out 11 hits off three Norse pitchers, getting a hit or a run from every spot in the order but the No. 8 position. The top four batters in the lineup combined to go 8-for-13 with five runs and seven RBI.

Carder doubled twice, starting a three-run second with a two-bagger to the wall in right and then capping a three-run fifth with the Salukis’ third straight RBI double that scored Rylie Hamilton for a 6-1 lead and knocking out Madisyn Eads (1-2).

Elizabeth Warwick picked up a pair of hits and a sacrifice fly in four plate appearances, while Hamilton knocked in her 11th run in nine games. And Lis, a prized freshman, doubled home a run in the fifth and ended the game an inning early by powering a three-run homer through a 10 mph wind blowing in from left field.

Power fueled those rallies. Speed was at the heart of a three-run second where the ball left the infield twice – Carder’s double and Warwick’s short sacrifice fly to left that chased home Aubree DePron. Olivia Pastin’s throw home was accurate enough to beat most runners, but DePron’s plus-plus speed allowed her to slide home ahead of the tag.

Between its extra-base power, base-stealing speed and the ability to make contact with runners aboard, SIU offers little relief to an opposing pitcher.

“The sky’s the limit for us,” Warwick said of the offense. “It’s only up from here. Being out here every day with them is so much fun.”

It will be even more fun if the Salukis start throwing more strikes in games not pitched by returning ace Madi Eberle. Sewell started hard-throwing freshman Elliott Stinson (2-0) and followed up with JUCO transfer Hannah Hockerman out of the bullpen.

Stinson fanned seven over three innings, but also walked six and threw a whopping 82 pitches. The only hard-hit ball off her was Pastin’s two-out RBI hit in the first, but Stinson missed the strike zone with half her pitches.

She also missed bats when Northern Kentucky (2-4) filled the bases with no outs in the third. Brielle DiMemmo, Trinity Robertson and Maddie Lacer all flailed to no avail as Stinson erased two walks and an error on Hamilton to keep SIU ahead.

“You can tell how good we are, but you can also tell how young we are,” Sewell said of the pitching. “When you walk six but fan seven, that’s just youth. Elliott Stinson is just getting used to pitching at this level. I think she has a double-digit strikeout game at this level.”

Hockerman allowed just one hit and one walk in three scoreless innings to garner the save, using only 36 pitches. The Salukis made a couple of early errors but also turned in a highlight-film play when Warwick made a sprawling dive of Sydni Barnes’ sinking liner to end the fourth.

It was arguably as good a catch as Warwick, a plus defender during her three years at SIU, has made.

“Today, it ranks No. 1 for sure,” she said, laughing. “I was happy to do it for Hannah.”

The Salukis play twice on Saturday, re-matching with Northern Kentucky at 3 p.m. before taking on Big East preseason favorite DePaul at 5:15 p.m.