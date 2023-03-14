Apparently, Jackie Lis has her heart set on more Missouri Valley Conference awards.

Hours after being named the league’s Newcomer of the Week, SIU’s freshman shortstop bashed two homers for the second straight game Tuesday as the Salukis opened conference play with a 5-2 win over Missouri State at Charlotte West Stadium.

Lis’ two-run shot in the third gave SIU (18-3, 1-0) the lead for good at 3-2 and she followed two innings later with a no-doubt clout to left, a liner that capped the scoring.

In her first 21 college games, Lis is batting .366 with seven homers and 22 RBI. More impressively, she’s fanned only six times in 70 at-bats while leading the team in homers, RBI and OPS (on-base plus slugging).

“It’s fun to do because everyone gets so excited for me,” said Lis. “They go crazy in the dugout. It’s really funny.”

Facing Lis is no laughing matter for opposing pitchers. If there are holes in her swing, they haven’t found them yet. Lis’ quick, compact stroke not only allows her to make consistent contact but also drive the ball to gaps and over fences.

It also helps her that the lineup from 1-through-6 is stacked. Emma Austin and Aubree DePron are batting .463 and .458, respectively. Elizabeth Warwick, who hits third, is an on-base machine. Pitch around Lis and Rylie Hamilton, last year’s All-MVC third baseman who has already knocked in 21 runs in 21 games, awaits.

“She hits everything hard,” said Salukis coach Jen Sewell. “We’ve tried to hide her among some hitters. Who do you pitch to? We’ve got her nicely snuggled into that four spot.”

Lis came very close to hitting a third homer in the sixth. She just missed a 3-1 pitch from Gracie Johnston and fouled out to third. Even in that at-bat, her ability to hit tough pitches and work the count to get the pitch she wanted was apparent.

Sewell said Lis has an intuition that gets her into good hitting situations. It may have been partially ingrained. Her dad reached Triple-A in the Blue Jays’ and Braves’ systems, her grandfather played eight big league seasons for four teams and her aunt, Becky, is a Saluki Hall of Famer after batting .362 in a career that ended in 1997.

Lis said she tries to think like a pitcher during her at-bats.

“If you can think like them, it’s easier to guess what’s coming,” she said.

Lis and Austin (Massac County) each collected three hits as SIU outhit the Bears (9-14, 0-1) 11-4. Austin, who leads Division I in triples with five, slashed a bases-loaded single to left in the fourth for a 4-2 lead. Warwick teed up Lis’ first homer with a two-out double to the wall in right-center that scored DePron.

Madi Eberle (8-1) worked 3 2/3 innings in two different stints for the win. She pitched the first three innings and relieved Elliott Stinson in the seventh after a one-out walk to Tess Weakly. Missouri State loaded the bases with two outs but Eberle induced a game-ending fielder’s choice grounder from pinch-hitter Emily Chadwick.

Stinson pitched 3 1/3 hitless innings, walking six and fanning six in a 90-pitch outing. The hard-throwing freshman has allowed only 16 hits over 45 1/3 innings but has issued 54 walks with 51 strikeouts. Opponents are batting just .108.

“We came out on the mound a little nervous, but we settled down after we got a couple of hits,” Sewell said.

Missouri State led 2-0 after 2 ½ innings, courtesy of an RBI triple from Olivia Krehbiel and Tess Weakly’s run-producing single. But the Bears managed just four hits and failed to cash in any of their seven walks. They stranded 12 runners, leaving the bases loaded twice.

The series ends at noon Wednesday.