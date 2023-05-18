SALT LAKE CITY – She’s watched the NCAA softball tournament for a while, even the games that SIU played in recent years.

Now freshman shortstop Jackie Lis gets to play in the tournament for the first time with the program aunt Becky starred for nearly 30 years ago.

“I’m so excited,” Lis said. “I know a lot of my travel (ball) friends are going to be in it. It’s cool to think that those Power 5 teams just get to walk on in there but we earned it and we’re going to show it.”

If the Salukis show it, as Lis predicts they will, they’ll earn everything they get in their regional. It starts at 2:30 p.m. Friday (103.5 FM, ESPN+) at Dumke Family Softball Stadium, where they confront No. 15 national seed Utah.

SIU is the only mid-major in a bracket that not only includes the host, which toppled UCLA on May 13 for the Pac-12 Conference tournament crowd, but Baylor and Ole Miss. The Bears (39-16) merely handed No. 1 Oklahoma its only loss of the year back in February and the Rebels boatraced the Salukis 13-0 in Mexico on Feb. 16.

Simply put, the odds are so stacked against SIU that Pete Rose and Brad Bohannon might lay a wager against them. But Saluki players don’t care. They weren’t supposed to win last week at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, where they won four games in less than 72 hours to earn the program’s 14th NCAA appearance.

“We’re on a roll right now,” said left fielder Elizabeth Warwick, “and we’re just going to keep rolling into Utah.”

Can SIU (36-18) do this weekend what it hasn’t done since April 7 – win a game away from Charlotte West Stadium, where it was 24-3 this year? Easy answer: If the team that played last week makes the trip west.

On paper, there is a path for the Salukis to succeed. It starts with getting the same type of pitching they got last week from Madi Eberle. She threw 23 innings over four games, permitting just five earned runs and earning Most Valuable Player honors.

First-year coach Jen Sewell marveled at Eberle’s stuff and stamina after Saturday’s 10-2 rout of Indiana State for the MVC title.

“She was throwing even harder in the final inning than she threw all week,” Sewell said. “I was super-impressed by her. Knowing when you get up every day that you’re going to have to throw four games … that was huge.”

If Eberle (19-8, 2.97) can combine command and late life on her pitches as she did last week to keep three good offenses in check, she’ll give her teammates a chance to piece together scoring sequences. In Warwick (.377-3-46), Lis (.352-17-55) and third baseman Rylie Hamilton (.337-6-38), SIU has a top third of the lineup that would play well at many TV league schools.

It also got key contributions last weekend from the likes of Addi Baker, Tori Schullian and Anna Carder. Baker’s two-run pinch-single put the Salukis ahead for good in a quarterfinal win over Illinois State. Schullian started a five-run second with a two-run single against Indiana State and Carder’s two-run homer enabled SIU to survive 9-43 UIC in the first round.

Finally, the surroundings could provide an advantage. Utah’s park is 4,265 feet above sea level, meaning it has big dimensions (225-235-225). In Warwick, Aubree DePron and Emma Austin, the Salukis boast center field speed at all three outfield spots.

“I do think that’s going to help us,” Sewell said of the long distances.

Baylor and Ole Miss open the regional at noon central time. The Salukis will play one of those teams on Saturday in either a winner’s bracket final at 2 p.m. or an elimination game at 4:30.

The championship game is at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The regional winner will play the winner out of a regional at No. 2 UCLA that also includes San Diego State, Liberty and Grand Canyon.