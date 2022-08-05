SIU softball loses Harness to Nebraska

If the SIU softball team is to challenge for a Missouri Valley Conference title in 2023, it will have to do so without its best pitcher the last three years.

Sarah Harness has transferred to Nebraska, leaving the Salukis badly in need of pitching. Harness went 48-20 in three seasons at SIU, winning 22 games in 2021 and pitching the regal canines to the MVC Tournament crown by throwing three complete games, two of them shutouts.

Harness wasn’t quite as sharp in 2022 as she was the last two years, but still posted a 17-10 mark and a 3.21 earned run average. Harness fanned 155 hitters in 189 2/3 innings despite a slow start to her season. She completed 16 of her 24 starts.

In her first two years as a Saluki, Harness tied for the MVC lead in wins. She posted nine victories in 2020 before the season was canceled on March 12 due to COVID-19 and then crossed the 20-win mark the following year, posting a 1.65 ERA that was third in the MVC.

Harness joins a Nebraska program that went 41-16 last year and won the Big Ten Conference Tournament before going 1-2 at the Stillwater Regional, losing to Oklahoma State and North Texas. The Cornhuskers return just one pitcher, fifth-year senior Courtney Wallace, with as much game experience at the Division I level as Harness.

The departure of Harness leaves the Salukis with just two pitchers on their 2023 roster – Madi Eberle and Alexis Rudd. Eberle went 8-9 with a 3.02 ERA last year and is 17-16 in two years with SIU, while Rudd threw only 2 2/3 innings in two early-season appearances.

Former SIU coach Kerri Blaylock signed pitcher Elliott Stinson of Rushville in its five-person recruiting class in November, but Stinson isn’t listed on the 2023 roster.

KEEP YOUR CHIP

SIU basketball’s Twitter slogan is #keepyourchip, meaning that it wants to maintain a competitive chip on its shoulder.

If Saluki football coach Nick Hill is correct, the same could be said for quarterback Nic Baker. At 5-foot-9 and 194 pounds, Baker is not exactly the prototypical college quarterback. As a single-season school-record 3,231 yards last year illustrates, Baker isn’t your typical college quarterback.

He’s better – and figures to only improve in his second full year as the starter.

“Nic has won a lot of big games for us, but this is the first year he’s gone into training camp as the solidified starter on our team and can take that next step,” Hill said this week. “Nic plays best when he feels like he has something to prove. He’s had that ‘he’s too short or too small’ (label) and he’ll continue to keep that edge.”

It can also be argued that despite the loss of wide receiver Landon Lenoir, Baker has as many valuable pieces around him as any QB in the Valley. There are proven targets at wide receiver (Avante Cox, Izaiah Hartrup) and tight end (Tyce Daniel), along with three good running backs (Javon Williams, Romeir Elliott, Justin Strong).

And as Baker proved last year, it only takes a small spark plug to ignite heavy machinery.

“We’ve got a good group of O-linemen who have played a lot of games,” he said. “We’ve got three running backs who can score from anywhere on the field. And obviously, we have guys on the outside who can do the job.”

HITTING THE TEE

SIU’s golf program held its yearly fundraiser Friday at Kokopelli Golf Course in Marion. The school’s sports information department said that 165 golfers participated in the unofficial beginning to the first season of Justin Fetcho’s second stint as coach.

“It allows us to be able to provide for our team above and beyond,” he said in a press release.

The Salukis open the season on Sept. 4-5 in a tournament at South Dakota State.