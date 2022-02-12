SIU Softball | Madi Eberle throws no-hitter, lifting SIU over Purdue Fort Wayne

Sophomore Madi Eberle tossed the 33rd no-hitter in program history in SIU's 8-0 run-rule win over Purdue Fort Wayne to highlight the Salukis split on day two of the Troy Classic. In the nightcap, the Salukis battled back from an early deficit to tie the contest in the sixth inning on a two-run home run by Jenny Jansen, but the Trojans countered with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the frame to seal the win.

The Salukis fired on all cylinders in the win over the Mastadons. The Saluki offense was locked in from the get-go, as Aubree DePron set the tone with a double to leadoff the contest. SIU's leadoff hitter reached safely in four of five innings and all nine starters reached base at least once in the win.

"We did a great job of taking advantage of pitches that were left over the plate," head coach Kerri Blaylock said. "We clicked on all cylinders. We played good defense, had great offense and Madi threw a whale of a game."

Eberle needed just 58 pitches to record the first no-hitter of her collegiate career and the 33rd no-hitter in program history. The Gibson City, Ill. native faced two over the minimum as she struck the second batter she faced with a pitch and issued a full-count walk to open the bottom of the third but that was all Purdue Fort Wayne could muster against the sophomore hurler. Eberle also struck out four, doing so on short rest after having pitched in both games yesterday.

"Madi had a very quick turnaround after she threw late last night," Blaylock said. "We got off the field at 8 p.m. last night and turned around and threw first thing this morning. Kenzi (Bennett) has got both Sarah and Madi well prepared this season and Jen (Sewell) called a great game. Everything was clicking."

The Saluki offense was outstanding to back Eberle in the circle. Seven Salukis tallied a base hit, which included five with extra base hits.

The Salukis struck first in the top of the first, as DePron doubled to lead off the game and Ashley Wood moved her to third with single. Jansen then brought her into score with a RBI-groundout.

After Eberle sat the Mastadons down in order, Tori Schullian connected on her first home run of the season to double SIU's lead in the second. After Purdue Fort Wayne recorded the first two outs of the inning, DePron worked a five-pitch walk and stole second to set the table for the top of the order, who didn't disappoint. Elisabeth Huckleberry worked a walk of her own and Wood followed with a RBI-single. Jansen then roped a two-run double to right center, increasing the SIU lead to 5.

In the third, SIU again caught two-out lightning courtesy of a towering solo home run from Kerrigan Gamm. The Salukis added solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings to get to eight runs and put the run-rule into effect.

In the nightcap, the Salukis and the Trojans again showed why both teams were NCAA Tournament teams a year ago. The two battled through another hard-fought game that featured two of the best mid-major pitchers in country, Preseason Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year Leanna Johnson and Preseason All-MVC selection Sarah Harness.

The Trojans scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first before the Salukis tied the game with Jansen's two-run home run in the top of the sixth. Troy had the last laugh, as it used three hits, including its third solo home run of the game, to push a pair across and seal the win.

"Johnson is one of the best pitchers we will see all year long," Blaylock said. "It was a really good matchup. Sarah came out and threw really well after having extended time off. She's just getting back to game action but I thought she looked great. They jumped on us early but Woody and Jenny were both locked in and tied the game. It truly was an end of the year type of game at the beginning of the season."

SIU again made Johnson work for everything on Saturday. The Salukis drew three walks and tallied three hits against the Trojans' ace, who needed 118 pitches to get through her six innings of work.

"We had some good at-bats, made some good contact and put runners on base," Blaylock said. "I would've liked to have seen us make some adjustments a little quicker at the plate but overall we showed good fight. Thats what I like about our team- we fought til the end and we did it while playing good softball. This game was just two really good teams going after each other."

The Salukis are back in action next weekend at the Bulldog Kickoff Classic in Starkville, Miss. SIU will take on Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and Central Arkansas during the two-day tournament.

