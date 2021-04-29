SIU Softball | Massa impact: Saluki catcher 'our Molina'

It is that last comment that touches Massa most. The St. Louis-area product watched Molina closely growing up, and still watches him now. She observes him the way an aspiring artist might peek at every single Picasso.

No detail is left unturned, whether it’s eyeing the way he sticks a borderline pitch near a corner and turns it into a strike or how he nurses a pitcher without his top stuff through an effective outing. As Blaylock says, Massa is more general than catcher.

“I’m honored to hear that,” Massa said of the comparison. “He’s so invested in the game. Pitchers trust him, and I always try to have my pitchers trust me. I will have their backs, just like he does. It’s something I’ve always noticed in him.”

Not only does Massa help Saluki pitchers stay off the bat’s barrel, she also shuts down the running game. She’s cut down at least a third of base-stealers in each of her five years, and never faced more than 22 in any year. Only 14 have tried this year in 42 games.

For good measure, Massa has produced a .292 average in 569 career at-bats with 31 homers and 141 RBI. What’s more, she has drawn 110 walks and fanned only 72 times while hitting in the middle of the order for most of her career.