SIU Softball | Massa impact: Saluki catcher 'our Molina'

In the end, it wasn’t a hard decision.
Katelyn Massa was coming back for one more year of softball at SIU.
“There’s no doubt that’s what I wanted to do,” she said Tuesday night.
Massa has enjoyed take two of her senior year, and will be one of four seniors honored on Saturday when the Salukis host Valparaiso in a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader at Charlotte West Stadium.
Massa was one of six seniors on last year’s roster. SIU was 15-6 with 15 wins in 16 games when COVID-19 halted all college and professional sports around the country for months. For a short time, Massa thought she had played her last game.
“Devastated,” she said of her emotions. “Softball has been such a huge part of my life. I was afraid I’d never get to see some of my best friends again. I didn’t think we’d get that year back.”
Her fears were soothed shortly after the 2020 season was canceled. The NCAA gave all spring and winter sports athletes a COVID year. If they wanted to come back for another year, they were welcome.
There was no doubt Massa was going to use that fifth year, and there was no doubt coach Kerri Blaylock would welcome her back.
“She’s a throwback,” Blaylock said of Massa. “She’s a great receiver, she has good knowledge of the game and she’s caught some of the greatest pitchers who have ever thrown here. She’s our Yadier Molina.”
It is that last comment that touches Massa most. The St. Louis-area product watched Molina closely growing up, and still watches him now. She observes him the way an aspiring artist might peek at every single Picasso.
No detail is left unturned, whether it’s eyeing the way he sticks a borderline pitch near a corner and turns it into a strike or how he nurses a pitcher without his top stuff through an effective outing. As Blaylock says, Massa is more general than catcher.
“I’m honored to hear that,” Massa said of the comparison. “He’s so invested in the game. Pitchers trust him, and I always try to have my pitchers trust me. I will have their backs, just like he does. It’s something I’ve always noticed in him.”
Not only does Massa help Saluki pitchers stay off the bat’s barrel, she also shuts down the running game. She’s cut down at least a third of base-stealers in each of her five years, and never faced more than 22 in any year. Only 14 have tried this year in 42 games.
For good measure, Massa has produced a .292 average in 569 career at-bats with 31 homers and 141 RBI. What’s more, she has drawn 110 walks and fanned only 72 times while hitting in the middle of the order for most of her career.
“A blueprint of what a catcher is supposed to look like,” Blaylock said of Massa. “A complete player offensively and defensively.”
Most importantly, Massa has taken charge of her studies the same way she runs a game. With plenty of encouragement from Blaylock and others, Massa will earn her degree in sports administration next month.
That achievement means as much to her, perhaps more, than her two All-MVC first team awards or being named the 2019 MVC Defensive Player of the Year.
“In high school, I wasn’t the best student,” Massa admits. “They took a huge chance on me. Getting good grades and graduating was huge. I don’t know if I could have seen that 4-5 years ago.”
Before she picks up her diploma, Massa has one last weekend of home games to play in the stadium which has become a second home over the last five years. There’s one last MVC series next weekend at Northern Iowa, the MVC tourney in Evansville in two weeks and perhaps an NCAA Tournament still ahead.
But this weekend, in some ways, is the closure Massa worried she’d never get last spring.
“It’s going to be very emotional,” she said. “It’s a bittersweet thing. It’s crazy to imagine that Sunday will be my last game ever on that field.”