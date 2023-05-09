Logically, there’s little to suggest that SIU’s softball team is capable of winning four games in four days to take the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title and an automatic NCAA Tournament berth.

In going 3-13 over the last 16 games, the Salukis have been outscored 117-54. They went from mounting a solid case for an at-large berth to the NCAA tourney to having no chance at a berth, aside from winning the Valley tourney.

Their pitching staff is down to two righthanders, neither of whom is throwing strikes on a consistent basis. Even the defense, which resembled a human cheat code during a 29-5 start, has been mixing in ill-timed errors.

But there is one big advantage No. 6 SIU has this week, beginning with Wednesday night’s 7:02 p.m. contest with 11th-seeded UIC: The tournament is at Charlotte West Stadium, where it is 20-3.

“There’s something to be said for being at home,” said Salukis coach Jen Sewell. “You can sleep in your own bed, eat your own food. We don’t have to go to a hotel room. I think we’re going to have a big crowd and pack the place out.”

Will those fans see the SIU team that played the first two-thirds of the season or the one that went from contending for a conference title to finishing under .500 in the league? The answer figures to come down to its two pitchers and whether they can throw strikes.

When Madi Eberle and Hannah Hockerman threw strikes and trusted the defense, they were effective. Eberle, in particular, was a MVC Pitcher of the Year candidate until mid-April. But with Elliott Stinson on the shelf for the season’s remainder with an injury suffered last month, Eberle and Hockerman haven’t been able to find the zone.

In the last 16 games, Saluki pitchers have walked 85 and fanned 52, a ratio no sane pitcher wants to claim. They’ve held the opposition under four runs just three times.

“It seems like every time we walk someone, then we give up a hit and then we give up runs,” Sewell said. “Earlier in the year, we’d walk someone and then strand them. Lately, it seems like we always give up a crooked number.

“Hopefully, Madi and Hannah can throw strikes and keep the free bases to a minimum this week.”

If SIU (32-18) can get decent pitching, its offense should give it a chance. It batted .295 and averaged 5.2 runs per game behind MVC Player of the Year candidate Jackie Lis (.344-17-52), left fielder Elizabeth Warwick (.375-2-42) and third baseman Rylie Hamilton (.344-6-37).

UIC (9-42) might look like an easy mark on paper but the Flames are 9-7 in their last 16 games. They won two of their last three conference series, including last weekend at Drake.

“They played a really tough non-conference schedule with a lot of games against top 50 RPI teams,” Sewell said.

That’s not just coach-speak. UIC lost twice to No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 5 Tennessee and 16th-ranked Kentucky. It also ate defeats against No. 4 Clemson and 24th-ranked Northwestern.

That being said, the Salukis are hopeful they can make a final stand in front of the home crowd. Sewell likes that the team wound up in the lower bracket, away from top-seeded Northern Iowa, which went 26-1 in the Valley.

She also likes the tournament schedule that gives SIU the late game as long as it can advance.

“It gives us a chance to get into a good routine and play in front of a big crowd,” she said. “Hopefully, we can come out hot and ride the momentum from there."

If the Salukis win, they will advance into a 7:02 p.m. semifinal Thursday with third-seeded Illinois State, which swept them over the weekend in Normal.