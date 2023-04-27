You’d never guess it by looking at Emma Austin.

At 5-foot-4, Austin doesn’t exactly cut an intimidating figure when she takes her position in the batter’s box for SIU’s softball team. Yet her coach, Jen Sewell, refers to her as ornery.

“In a good way, of course,” Sewell said.

And Austin can make opposing pitchers think nasty thoughts just by hitting the ball on the ground. Then her turbo speed enables her to turn bunts and 10-20 foot bouncers into infield hits. Despite an 0-for-3 Wednesday in the Salukis’ 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference loss at Missouri State, Austin is still batting .369 with no homers, eight RBI and a team-high 15 stolen bases.

Austin flirted with the .500 mark for a time in mid-March, reaching it after going 12-of-18 on a five-game homestand that saw SIU sweep Missouri State and Valparaiso. That was followed by a 1-for-25 spell before Austin found her stroke again.

“Nothing was working for me,” she said. “I was kind of shooting myself in the foot. I definitely had my moments but I had to take it as it was, cry a few times if I needed to and go back to the basics. Just put it on the ground, move the runners over and do my job.”

It might have been Austin’s worst slump in a decade. She became a slapper about 10 years ago when she was learning the sport in Brookport, just a long fly ball across the Ohio River from Paducah, Ky. Her long-time travel ball coach, Terry Pierce, and her father suggested she try slapping near the end of a practice one day.

Austin committed to it but it wasn’t easy. A natural right-handed hitter, Austin needed lots of time and repetitions to learn the slapper’s art. She also needed lots of patience.

“My first year, if I didn’t get hit or walked or tap the ball, I didn’t get on,” she said. “But they stuck with me and gave me confidence.”

Eventually, Austin was able to marry running at the ball with making consistent contact. By the time she was a senior at Massac County, she was virtually unstoppable. Austin batted over .500 and helped the Patriots go 24-2.

Austin and 6-3 pitcher Cali McCraw formed a dynamic duo that led Massac County to the Class 2A semifinals and a third place finish. A lot of college coaches watched Austin slap defenses silly. Two of them were then-SIU coach Kerri Blaylock and her assistant, Sewell.

“She’s feisty and a pest at the plate,” Sewell said. “She’s hyper-competitive and she always has been. She’s used to doing things in pressure situations and she’s used to being her team’s best player.”

It was an adjustment for Austin when she got to SIU last year and figured out she was not the team’s best player. She drew 23 starts in 39 games and batted. 300 in 80 at-bats, driving in eight runs. But she also fanned in more than 20% of her at-bats, which isn’t a great ratio for a slapper.

Austin has made more contact this year, cutting her K rate down to just under 14%. She took a starting job during the team’s trip to Mexico in mid-February and hasn’t let go.

“She’s really been consistent,” said left fielder Elizabeth Warwick. “Every time she gets up, it seems like she’s on base and then we roll. And in the outfield, she makes unbelievable plays. She’s just a stud.”

Austin’s best grab might have been in Saturday’s 6-5 loss to Bradley as she raced to the left-center field gap to deny Grace French a possible three-run double in the seventh inning with a full-length dive. Austin has made just two errors this year.

Oh, and that ornery assessment Sewell has of her?

“She’s right,” a laughing Austin said. “That’s how I’ve always been. In high school, I felt like I was the queen and just ruled. I lost that a little bit last year but I feel like that’s a big part of confidence. Be respectful but know who you are.

“You just have to think, ‘They are not better than me. They aren’t going to get me out.’”