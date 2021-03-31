SIU Softball | Rook leads SEMO to win over Salukis

The Southern Illinois University softball team couldn't get its bats going Wednesday afternoon in a 5-0 loss at SEMO.
Freshman Elizabeth Warwick's fifth-inning single and senior Maddy Vermejan's seventh-inning single were the only hits SIU managed and the Salukis struck out nine times against SEMO starter Rachel Rook (10-5).
"Rook is a good pitcher," SIU coach Kerri Blaylock said. "Jen (Sewell) gave our hitters a plan for adjustments but we didn't have many people that followed that plan. SEMO is a very good team and they did a good job today."
In addition to a stagnant offense, SIU (23-6) struggled out of the gate defensively. The Salukis gave up three unearned runs in the first inning on two errors to fall into an early hole.
The Redhawks added another run in the fifth inning on a single to go ahead 5-0. The Salukis had their best chance to score in the top of the sixth when Maris Boelens reached on an error and Jenny Jansen drew a one-out walk. But Rook coaxed a popup coupled with a strikeout to get out of the jam.
SIU again put two on in the top of the seventh, as Tori Schullian drew a six-pitch walk and Vermejan moved her to second with a two-out single but Rook induced the grounder she needed to seal the win.
While SIU's bats never got going, it wasn't as if the Salukis didn't have chances. The Salukis had at least one runner on base in six of seven innings but couldn't get the hit they needed to ignite a comeback.
SIU's uncharacteristic four errors were not only as many as it had in its last 16 games combined but it was also the most in a single-game since it committed four errors against SEMO on April 5, 2018.
"We didn't come out well at all," Blaylock said. "The score had us for four errors and I had us for seven. It was real disappointing. Jen works hard with our hitters all week and I don't think we did a good job of making any adjustments at the plate as the game wore on. I thought our pitchers threw well and we should've allowed a couple of earned runs but other than that, it was very disappointing."
Eberle (7-4) suffered the tough luck loss after she allowed one earned run on four hits in an inning and a third. Carlee Jo Clark threw three and two-third innings and allowed one earned run on five hits while Sarah Harness struck out two of the three batters she faced in her one inning of relief.
SIU is back in action on Friday when it travels to Chicago to take on Loyola in a three-game series. First pitch of Friday's doubleheader is set for noon.