SIU Softball | Rook leads SEMO to win over Salukis

The Southern Illinois University softball team couldn't get its bats going Wednesday afternoon in a 5-0 loss at SEMO.

Freshman Elizabeth Warwick's fifth-inning single and senior Maddy Vermejan's seventh-inning single were the only hits SIU managed and the Salukis struck out nine times against SEMO starter Rachel Rook (10-5).

"Rook is a good pitcher," SIU coach Kerri Blaylock said. "Jen (Sewell) gave our hitters a plan for adjustments but we didn't have many people that followed that plan. SEMO is a very good team and they did a good job today."

In addition to a stagnant offense, SIU (23-6) struggled out of the gate defensively. The Salukis gave up three unearned runs in the first inning on two errors to fall into an early hole.

The Redhawks added another run in the fifth inning on a single to go ahead 5-0. The Salukis had their best chance to score in the top of the sixth when Maris Boelens reached on an error and Jenny Jansen drew a one-out walk. But Rook coaxed a popup coupled with a strikeout to get out of the jam.

SIU again put two on in the top of the seventh, as Tori Schullian drew a six-pitch walk and Vermejan moved her to second with a two-out single but Rook induced the grounder she needed to seal the win.