SIU Softball | Salukis, ASU look to prove committee wrong

“To be honest with you, I’m so disappointed,” said UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez Sunday night to ESPN2 after the field was unveiled. “To have the Pac-12 disrespected to this level, I’m shocked. There were four to five teams that were in the top eight most of the year. So I’m shocked and very disappointed.”

UCLA drew a No. 2 national seed, so the winner of this regional is ticketed for Westwood, probably to face the Bruins unless a major upset occurs. Many feel it would be an upset for SIU just to beat Arizona State, but there appears to be a path for a Saluki victory.

For starters, their starting pitcher. Harness (22-6, 1.56) is coming off an epic performance in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, allowing just one earned run in 21 innings and fanning 26 to win Most Valuable Player honors.

Then there’s shortstop Jenny Jansen (.325-9-47), who homered in all three games of the Valley tournament and knocked in eight of SIU’s 12 runs. Jansen, leadoff hitter Maddy Vermejan (.300-5-24, 27 SB, 52 R) and catcher Katelyn Massa (.250-6-29) key the offense.

But the most important factor, according to coach Kerri Blaylock, is that the Salukis bring the same mindset to the desert they possessed in Evansville.