SIU Softball | Salukis, ASU look to prove committee wrong

TEMPE, Ariz. — When SIU and Arizona State’s softball teams meet at 9 p.m. Central time Thursday in the NCAA Tournament at Farrington Stadium, both can claim to carry a chip on their collective shoulder.
The Salukis (37-14) know little is expected of them by the selection committee. After all, a resume that could have merited a No. 3 seed was instead given a 4th seed and forced to play a first round road game two time zones away.
“We’re going to be the underdog in this whole tournament, and that’s where we are right now,” said SIU ace pitcher Sarah Harness. “What do we have to lose? They’re girls, just like we are. You go out there and play softball. At the end of the day, anything can happen.”
While the Salukis hunt an attention-getting win, the Sun Devils (32-14) are one of many Pacific-12 Conference teams feeling wronged by the selection committee. ASU was ranked No. 12 in the final coaches’ poll, but was seeded 15th by the committee.
Multiple Pac-12 coaches opened up with both barrels on the committee, questioning their preference for SEC schools when compared with their league. Seven SEC programs will host regionals and five are assured of hosting super-regionals under this year’s new format which calls for the top eight national seeds to host supers, even if they don’t get out of the regional.
“To be honest with you, I’m so disappointed,” said UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez Sunday night to ESPN2 after the field was unveiled. “To have the Pac-12 disrespected to this level, I’m shocked. There were four to five teams that were in the top eight most of the year. So I’m shocked and very disappointed.”
UCLA drew a No. 2 national seed, so the winner of this regional is ticketed for Westwood, probably to face the Bruins unless a major upset occurs. Many feel it would be an upset for SIU just to beat Arizona State, but there appears to be a path for a Saluki victory.
For starters, their starting pitcher. Harness (22-6, 1.56) is coming off an epic performance in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, allowing just one earned run in 21 innings and fanning 26 to win Most Valuable Player honors.
Then there’s shortstop Jenny Jansen (.325-9-47), who homered in all three games of the Valley tournament and knocked in eight of SIU’s 12 runs. Jansen, leadoff hitter Maddy Vermejan (.300-5-24, 27 SB, 52 R) and catcher Katelyn Massa (.250-6-29) key the offense.
But the most important factor, according to coach Kerri Blaylock, is that the Salukis bring the same mindset to the desert they possessed in Evansville.
“We’re just talking about playing well,” she said. “This needs to be as normal as possible. You want to enjoy yourself; there’s no need to be nervous and stressed out. We just need to play our brand of ball – pitching and defense – and then we know we’re in the game.”
Both will get a severe test from the Sun Devils. They bat .311 as a team and average 6.7 runs per game. Maddi Hackbarth (.397-20-58) is the ringleader, but they have four other starters hitting at least .329 and none hitting under .255.
SIU will likely see Lindsay Lopez (15-5, 2.35) or freshman Allison Royalty (11-6, 3.20) in the circle. Lopez pitches to contact and doesn’t walk many hitters, while Royalty averages nearly a strikeout an inning but has trouble keeping the ball in the park.
The Salukis shouldn’t be awed by the circumstances. For Massa and Vermejan, this will be their third NCAA tourney appearance. And as Vermejan pointed out Saturday after the MVC title game, they’re aiming to improve on their first two trips.
“We went in 2017 when we were freshmen and didn’t win a game,” she said. “We went in 2019 and got a win. So this year, maybe two wins. Hopefully more.”
DAWG BITES
The Tempe Regional opens with second-seeded Virginia Tech (33-13) and third-seeded BYU (36-15) squaring off at 6:30 p.m. Central time. All games will be aired on ESPN3. … SIU won once and lost twice in its NCAA tourney appearance at Northwestern in 2019. Current senior Maris Boelens walked off Detroit Mercy 2-1 with an RBI single in the first elimination game before the Salukis were sent packing by Northwestern. … Jansen was 6 of 9 in that regional.