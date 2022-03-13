SIU Softball | Salukis bounce back to get a win over SIUE

CARBONDALE — In another case of bad news followed by good news, the Southern Illinois University softball team bounced back quickly from a rough loss to salvage a split during the Saluki Invitational on Sunday at Charlotte West Stadium.

The Salukis first took on Eastern Illinois and suffered a wild 13-9 loss, then regrouped and took on SIU-Edwardsville and trailed by two runs early but erupted late to win 11-3 in five innings by the mercy rule.

“It’s kind of been our roller coaster ride that we’ve been on,” said SIU interim head coach Jen Sewell. “We have to figure out how to put all three facets of the game together. When we’ve pitched well, we’ve blown it in another area. When we’ve defended well, we’ve blown it in another area. And like today, we hit the you-know-what out of the ball but in the first game it was pitching and defense. We just can’t come out like that.

“We talked about it and obviously we wanted to regroup against the sister school.”

The biggest blow in the first game was a grand slam by EIU’s Megan Burton that was part of the Panthers’ nine-run fifth inning. SIU trailed 11-2 and was in danger of being shortgamed, but plated four in the bottom half to stay alive.

Elisabeth Huckleberry’s two-run homer in the seventh made it even more interesting, but the Salukis eventually fell and ace hurler Sarah Harness (4-5) was tagged for 11 earned runs in 4-2/3 innings.

Huckleberry finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs, while Rylie Hamilton and Herrin native Tori Schullian both had two hits for the Salukis in the first game. Burton had three hits and Hannah Cravens drove in five runs and scored three times for the Panthers (10-12).

SIU-Edwardsville’s roster is full of local talent and the Cougars (6-11) showed it early as Goreville’s Lexi King had a pair of early hits, including an RBI double in the first inning.

But a pair of errors by those local products — first a drop by Du Quoin’s Katie Smith at shortstop and then one by King in center field — led to the Salukis getting on the board in the third inning.

Rylie Hamilton gave SIU the lead with a two-run single in the fourth, then the floodgates opened when Jenny Jansen bombed a two-run homer, her fourth of the season, to snap out of a recent slump.

“When she shook my hand she said, ‘I needed that,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I needed that, too,’” Sewell said. “It just happens and it happens to the best. You can’t be hot all the time. That’s when the other ones get hot and that’s all we need.”

But the biggest shot, at least by the reaction from the Saluki dugout, came when Aubree DePron sailed a homer just to the right of the scoreboard down the first-base line in the fifth. It was her first career homer and came with two runners aboard — it also followed her RBI bunt single an inning earlier.

DePron is usually a slapper, but the lefty went deep with a hearty swing with King now in the circle for the Cougars.

“I’ll never get her back in the park,” Sewell said with a smile. “She’ll be swinging away from here on out. She’s worked on it a lot more this year than ever and I’ll give it to that kid, talk about a kid that has just worked. She came in every day and asked what she could do to get on the field and you’re seeing it now.”

SIU-E, which is coached by Saluki baseball legend PJ Finigan, went to another local product, Goreville’s Kelsey Ray, to pitch in the fifth after DePron’s homer and it did not go well for the former Blackcat standout.

Hamilton singled for her third hit and a bases-loaded walk brought in SIU’s 10th run. A nice play by Smith forced a run at home and kept the game alive, but Ray plunked Kerrigan Gamm to bring in the 11th run and invoke the mercy rule.

Elizabeth Warwick and Jansen both had two hits to join DePron and Hamilton in the multi-hit parade as SIU improved to 9-8 after the split.

“When you’re bringing them off the bench and they just keep it rolling — I think that’s the team we’ve always had,” Sewell said. “But we’re still trying to figure out where everybody fits defensively and how to get them all on the field.”

SIU takes on SIU-Edwardsville again at 2:30 p.m. on Monday as part of the Saluki Invitational’s final day. The Salukis open Missouri Valley Conference play on Wednesday when they travel to Missouri State.

