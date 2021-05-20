SIU Softball | Salukis didn't have to play waiting game for NCAA Tournament

TEMPE, Ariz. — When SIU’s softball team last made the NCAA Tournament in 2019, it was the equivalent of a walk-off grand slam.
Not only did the Salukis earn an at-large bid with a 34-15 record, they also got the very last bid to the tournament. They were the third seed in a regional hosted by 16th-seeded Northwestern, so they didn’t find out they were in until the selection show was almost done.
“No stress,” said shortstop Jenny Jansen of this year’s show. “We knew we were going to be in. In 2019, I was shaking, very nervous. It ended up working out, but this year, we knew our name would be called.”
“It was way less nerve-wracking,” second baseman Maddy Vermejan said. “Back then, we were sitting there, waiting and hoping our name would be called. Just knowing we were in and that we’d end up somewhere before the program started was so awesome.”
They ended up in Arizona State’s regional. There were two unexpected twists to this selection. Not only were the Salukis a 4 seed with a resume that included 37 wins and the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title, they had to travel across two time zones in a year where they were expecting to stay reasonably close to home.
However, coach Kerri Blaylock took the assignment in stride, reasoning that her team was going to have to travel after she saw regionals at Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas fill up without SIU’s name in them.
What’s more, Blaylock was glad not to have to play the waiting game on Sunday night to see if her team got in.
“I tried to do some calculating to figure out if we had a chance if we didn’t win,” she said after the Salukis’ 2-0 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday that sealed the MVC tourney title, “and I figured it was 50-50.
“This one will be much easier to watch.”
HARNESS, VERMEJAN HONORED
A pair of SIU mainstays earned all-regional honors Thursday from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. Pitcher Sarah Harness was named to the Midwest Region second team, while Vermejan was a third team pick.
Harness entered Thursday night’s game at Arizona State with a 22-6 record and a 1.57 earned run average. She was named Most Valuable Player in the conference tournament after winning three games in as many days, permitting just one earned run over 21 innings and whiffing 26.
Harness led the conference in wins and earned run average while finishing in the top three in strikeouts (207), strikeouts per seven innings (7.7) and strikeout-walk ratio (5.05).
Vermejan sparked the Saluki offense all year from the leadoff spot while providing excellent defense. She entered the NCAA tourney hitting .300 with five homers and 24 RBI while scoring 52 runs in 51 games.
What’s more, Vermejan found all sorts of ways to get on base. She drew 38 walks and was hit by 29 pitches, enabling her to post a .535 on-base percentage. She also set a single-season school record with 27 steals in 32 attempts.
DAWG BITES
SIU’s games at the NCAA Tournament can be heard locally on Magic 95.1 FM, with Bryce Williams on the call. … There is a change in the tournament schedule for Friday. Thursday’s winners will play at 3 p.m. central time instead of 5:30 p.m. and Thursday’s losers will play at 5:30 p.m., not 3 p.m. The winner of Friday’s first game automatically moves into the regional championship at 5 p.m. Saturday. … Thursday night’s game is just the fourth all-time between the Salukis and Arizona State, with the Sun Devils leading the series 2-1. The teams last played in 2006, when ASU took a 2-0 win.