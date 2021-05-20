SIU Softball | Salukis didn't have to play waiting game for NCAA Tournament

TEMPE, Ariz. — When SIU’s softball team last made the NCAA Tournament in 2019, it was the equivalent of a walk-off grand slam.

Not only did the Salukis earn an at-large bid with a 34-15 record, they also got the very last bid to the tournament. They were the third seed in a regional hosted by 16th-seeded Northwestern, so they didn’t find out they were in until the selection show was almost done.

“No stress,” said shortstop Jenny Jansen of this year’s show. “We knew we were going to be in. In 2019, I was shaking, very nervous. It ended up working out, but this year, we knew our name would be called.”

“It was way less nerve-wracking,” second baseman Maddy Vermejan said. “Back then, we were sitting there, waiting and hoping our name would be called. Just knowing we were in and that we’d end up somewhere before the program started was so awesome.”

They ended up in Arizona State’s regional. There were two unexpected twists to this selection. Not only were the Salukis a 4 seed with a resume that included 37 wins and the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title, they had to travel across two time zones in a year where they were expecting to stay reasonably close to home.