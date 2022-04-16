SIU Softball | Salukis fall 5-4 to Bradley

The Bradley Braves scored four unanswered runs over the final three innings of play to defeat the Southern Illinois University softball team, 5-4 Saturday in the series finale.

Sunday's series finale unfortunately played out much like the previous two games between the two teams - SIU got out to an early lead but the pesky Braves rallied in the later stages of the game to take the win and complete the sweep. Bradley used a three-run home run in the fifth to tie the game and then walked it off on an error in the seventh.

SIU had its chances. The Salukis got their leadoff hitter on base in five of seven innings and left eight total on base.

The Salukis struck quickly in the top of the first. Aubree DePron tripled to lead off the frame, Ashley Wood followed with a single and Rylie Hamilton worked a five-pitch walk to load the bases. Jenny Jansen then cleared the bases with a double down the left field.

The Braves got a run back in the bottom of the second on a solo home run by Abbott Badgley.

SIU added to its lead in the top of the fourth after it used a pair of walks, a single and a fielder's choice to scratch across a run and go ahead, 4-1.

SIU starting pitcher Madi Eberle worked her way out of trouble in the fourth. Bradley loaded the bases with two outs but got the strikeout she needed to get out unscathed.

The Salukis were not so lucky in the fifth. A pair of one-out singles set the table for Samantha Smith, who hit a three-run home run to tie the game at 4-all.

The Salukis were unable to get anything going offensively in the sixth and seventh innings and went down in order. Bradley then loaded the bases without recording an out in the bottom of the seventh and an error in left field on a ball hit by Badgley sealed SIU's fate.

Eberle got the start in the circle and went four and one-third innings. She allowed four earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts. Sarah Harness took the loss despite allowing just one hit in two innings. She walked two and struck out two.

Ashley Wood went 3-for-4 with a run scored. Jansen's RBI-double in the first extended her reached base streak to 26 games while Sikes extended her reached base streak to 16 games after she was plunked with a pitch in the fifth inning.

The Salukis are back in action on Wednesday, April 20 when they travel to Murray, Ky. to take on the Murray State Racers. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.

