“She’s coming for your records,” a Twitter follower told SIU Hall of Famer Becky Lis on Friday night of her niece.

Forget her aunt’s records.

Jackie Lis is coming for all the records.

Lis set a Saluki record with three homers in the second game of a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader as SIU completed an 11-0, 12-0 sweep of outmatched Valparaiso at windy, chilly Charlotte West Stadium.

With 10 homers through 24 games, Lis is just two shy of the program’s freshman record. The only thing that might have kept her from becoming the 7th player in NCAA Division I history to belt four homers in a game was that Beacons reliever Kaiah Fenters worked the team’s only 1-2-3 inning of the twinbill in the bottom of the fourth inning, leaving Lis on deck.

“It’s just unreal,” Lis said. “I wasn’t going up there trying to hit a third (homer). I was just trying to hit the ball hard.”

That almost seems like a given any more. The only homer that there was a doubt about was the last one, only because it was a line shot that didn’t clear the left-center field wall by much. The second homer was the one Lis felt she hit the best; it had the hang time of an NFL punt and probably sailed 30 feet beyond the left field barrier.

There was no doubt in right fielder Emma Austin’s mind that Lis would have made history if she had gotten a fourth at-bat.

“Jackie is that girl,” Austin said. “She always finds a way. She is unreal. She’s like a robot.”

Lis’ numbers nearly don’t compute. She’s now at .372 with 28 RBI, leading the league in homers and RBI. The only reason a Triple Crown isn’t likely is because Austin is batting an absurd .492 after going 5-of-7 in the doubleheader and scoring four runs.

Included in Austin’s day was her sixth triple to start the nightcap, tying for second in Division I. The Massac County product reached the .500 mark briefly in the second game before grounding out in the fourth inning.

“Her goal was to put her stamp on the position and not let go,” said first-year Salukis coach Jen Sewell.

On a day where SIU (21-3, 4-0) racked up 23 runs on 24 hits, it came really close to a no-hitter and perfect game in the circle. In the opener, Hannah Hockerman (5-1) overcame six walks to get one out away from a no-no before Lauren Kehlenbrink laced a clean single on a 3-1 pitch in the top of the fifth.

Elliott Stinson (8-1) completely dominated in the nightcap, mowing down the first 12 hitters she faced before Kimberli Rodas blooped a leadoff single into short right field in the fifth. Stinson recovered to retire the next three batters to polish off a one-hitter with three strikeouts and no walks.

That stat is notable, considering that Stinson entered the game with 54 walks in 45 2/3 innings. But she threw 42 of her 63 pitches for strikes and had just two three-ball counts.

Opponents are batting just .104 against Stinson’s offerings, which include some upper 60s heat along with lots of late life that usually results in weak contact, if they make contact.

Even the one Saluki who seems capable of timing a bullet out of a pistol isn’t quite sure she could square up a Stinson riser.

“She has the dirtiest pitches I’ve ever seen,” Lis said.

SIU tries to earn a series sweep of Valpo (3-17, 0-2) at noon Sunday. The teams decided not to play Saturday because of forecast highs in the mid-30s.