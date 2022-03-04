SIU Softball | Salukis get win over Ball State

CARBONDALE — The first game of the Jen Sewell era was well … interesting.

After three and a half innings, the Salukis found themselves trailing Ball State 7-1, but three innings later SIU was within one swing of pinning a run-rule defeat on the Cardinals. By the time the dust settled, the Salukis claimed a 12-7 win over Ball State in the Coach B Classic.

Sewell is currently the interim coach. She takes over for Kerri Blaylock, who stepped aside for health reasons earlier this week.

Although it looked bleak at times, this opening chapter had a happy ending for Sewell due to an eight-run fifth inning.

Ashley Wood, the recently installed lead-off hitter, got the big hit of the inning, a bases-clearing double that rattled the left field wall. Aubree DePron, Sidney Sikes and Bailey Caylor all scored on the play. De Pron and Caylor had walked while Sikes reached on an infield hit.

Wood’s double, which came on an 0-2 count, turned a 7-6 deficit into an 9-7 lead.

“That doesn’t surprise me,” Sewell said. “She’s seeing the ball like a beach ball. That’s the player we always thought we had. We were missing her last year. She can throw a lot of big punches. When she hits it, it’s rarely a miss. She gets a lot of ball on a lot of swings.”

Wood missed most of last season with a knee injury.

Rylie Hamilton’s second hit of the inning gave the Salukis a 10-7 lead. The rally came against the third and fourth pitchers of the day for Ball State. SIU had just three hits going into the inning.

“We knew they were going to pitch by committee,” Sewell said. “That’s the way they choose. You just have to keep working. When they do that to you, sometimes teams will get out of what they want to do, which is work the count. So, we just started taking first pitch strikes. That seems odd down six runs, but then you start to work back into what we do, which is on-base percentage.”

The Cardinals used a soft-toss approach against SIU.

“That’s probably a pretty good scout on us at times, throw in a lot of off-speed,” Sewell said. “What they were doing was throwing backwards in the count a lot, in fastball counts we were seeing the change-up. We do work on that quite a bit. We will see some of that in conference.”

The big rally more than offset a nightmare first inning for the Salukis.

Haley Wynn and Kayla Lissy greeted starter Sarah Harness with solid hits, producing a run. Faith Hensley reached on a ground ball into the Bermuda triangle between the circle, first and second base. Harness then got designated hitter Delanie Johnson to ground slowly back to the mound, but her throw to the plate was too late to get Lissy.

A walk, a bloop single to center produced two more runs, putting the Salukis behind a 4-0 eight ball.

“When you get down like that it just feels like all the punches are being thrown at you and you can’t make them stop,” Sewell said. “Finally, once we got that stopped. We could push back.”

The Salukis finally got it stopped after the third when the Cardinals scored two more runs without hitting the ball out of the infield. Ball State’s only hit of the inning was a bunt by Amaia Daniel that stopped right in the middle of the chalk line about 10 feet from home plate.

“They wanted to come out and play hard, but it wasn’t going their way,” Sewell said. “Then, you get squib balls, dink balls and bunts that go fair when they should have gone foul. We’re just still working that stuff out.”

Harness went the distance to pick up the win, despite giving up nine hits … only two over the final four innings.

“You never expect Harness to come out and start like that, but she’s had a few starts like that,” Sewell said. “You can see her just really lock in. I think people forget she didn’t really throw a lot this fall. She was working on some pitches, so we had her working mechanically and not facing a lot of batters.”

Hamilton had three hits for the 7-6 Salukis. Elizabeth Huckleberry had a pair.

SIU faces Northwestern and Northern Kentucky on Saturday.

