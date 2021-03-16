SIU Softball | Salukis grab win over Southeast Missouri State

CARBONDALE — On the day they were named the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference, the SIU softball team used their characteristics – patient at-bats, strong pitching and air-tight defense – to justify that prediction.
Now comes the hard part: Doing it without a middle of the order anchor and plus defender at shortstop.
The Salukis’ 6-2 win Tuesday over Southeast Missouri State was their fifth game without shortstop Ashley Wood, who is done for the year after injuring her left knee on Friday in a tournament at UAB.
Wood was off to a great start, batting .317 with two homers and 12 RBI in 41 at-bats. Wood drew 10 walks without fanning once and boasted an OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of 1.036, which is a big chunk to take out of anyone’s lineup.
“We’ve asked people to step up,” said SIU coach Kerri Blaylock. “(Katelyn) Massa did it today. She’s proven she can hit behind Jenny (Jansen). We’ve just got to figure out the bottom of the order, and we’ve got the kids there who can do it.
“They can’t be freshmen; they’ve got to grow up fast. Woody is a big loss right now, there’s no doubt. But we’ve won four of five without her, so we have to figure it out.”
That wasn’t a big problem in their last non-conference test before welcoming Drake to town Saturday for a doubleheader that starts conference play. After scoring just three runs in their final three games at UAB, the Salukis (18-2) matched that in the first inning.
They did so while getting only one ball out of the infield – a two-strike, two-out, two-run single up the middle from freshman Elisabeth Huckleberry. SIU worked Paytience Holman (1-5) over for three walks and a hit batter during the 37-pitch inning.
Elizabeth Warwick’s free pass with the bases loaded brought in the first run before Huckleberry turned the rally into the crooked number that shaped the game’s outcome.
After Maris Boelens and Jenny Jansen worked two-out walks in the second, Massa bounced a single just past diving shortstop Alyson Tucker to score Boelens for a 4-0 lead. Bailey Caylor’s perfect two-out bunt single in the third made it 5-1, and Massa bombed a solo shot with one out in the fourth to finish the Salukis’ scoring.
Massa, one of four All-Valley preseason picks from SIU announced Tuesday, found a changeup to her liking on her homer.
“I don’t typically like to hit changeups,” she said, “but I got hold of that one.”
That was all Sarah Harness (8-1) needed, even on a day where the RedHawks (7-10) touched her for eight hits, including a solo homer off the right field foul pole from Austine Pauley that led off the third. Harness walked one and fanned seven.
The Salukis supported Harness with errorless defense, as has become their custom. They have just one error in their last 70 innings, and terrific plays like third baseman Sidney Sikes’ diving catch of a looping liner in the sixth have become the norm instead of an exception.
Wood’s injury aside, Blaylock has enjoyed the run-up to conference play. SIU has cohered nicely, looking every bit like a team that intends on proving the experts right.
“When you have people on the mound that can throw like we have, it gives you a chance to win every game,” she said. “When you can produce by people getting on base and using their great instincts on the bases, it’s very exciting.”
Harrisburg product Karsyn Davis legged out an infield single in her only at-bat for SEMO (7-10), while Johnston City’s Leaha Wininger fanned in her lone at-bat.