SIU Softball | Salukis grab win over Southeast Missouri State

CARBONDALE — On the day they were named the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference, the SIU softball team used their characteristics – patient at-bats, strong pitching and air-tight defense – to justify that prediction.

Now comes the hard part: Doing it without a middle of the order anchor and plus defender at shortstop.

The Salukis’ 6-2 win Tuesday over Southeast Missouri State was their fifth game without shortstop Ashley Wood, who is done for the year after injuring her left knee on Friday in a tournament at UAB.

Wood was off to a great start, batting .317 with two homers and 12 RBI in 41 at-bats. Wood drew 10 walks without fanning once and boasted an OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of 1.036, which is a big chunk to take out of anyone’s lineup.

“We’ve asked people to step up,” said SIU coach Kerri Blaylock. “(Katelyn) Massa did it today. She’s proven she can hit behind Jenny (Jansen). We’ve just got to figure out the bottom of the order, and we’ve got the kids there who can do it.

“They can’t be freshmen; they’ve got to grow up fast. Woody is a big loss right now, there’s no doubt. But we’ve won four of five without her, so we have to figure it out.”