Might as well face it.

Rylie Hamilton is addicted to glove.

“That’s just a feeling that I love,” the SIU third baseman said of playing defense. “I like that it’s fast and quick-reaction. No matter what’s going on, someone can make a great play and end the situation, and maybe end their hope that they can win.”

As often as not when it comes to the Salukis, that person is Hamilton. Not only does she hit in the middle of the order and average nearly an RBI per game, she also provides matchless defense at the hot corner.

If you think playing third base in baseball is hard – and it is – then grab a glove and do so in softball. You’re probably twice as close to the plate and the ball seems to travel faster as it whizzes to, and sometimes, past you. Even Hamilton has plays where she flags at the ball and misses or occasionally mixed in an error.

Far often than not, though, Hamilton’s trusty glove catches the ball. Then she has the gift of knowing what to do after she snags it. Her reflexes, athletic skills and well-honed game instincts allow her to make plays most college third baseman only dream of making.

“When we first saw her,” said SIU coach Jen Sewell Thursday on the bus to Northern Iowa, where the Salukis play this weekend, “she was playing shortstop and her uniform was dirty because she was trying to get to every ball.”

Three years later, it still is, just at a different position. The Cabot, Arkansas product moved from short to third when she arrived at SIU. The program had Ashley Wood and Jenny Jansen as shortstops; then-coach Kerri Blaylock and Sewell figured Hamilton was suited to play at third.

They figured right, although it took a year for Hamilton to prove their assessment correct. Hamilton batted just .170 in 47 at-bats as a freshman, undone by her tendency to swing at pitches that didn’t have a relationship with the strike zone.

Hamilton got the starting job at the beginning of 2022 and hasn’t given it back since. She hit .363 with seven homers and 36 RBI, earning first team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors and capping her season with the best play of all the webgems she’s pulled off the last two years.

In the MVC Tournament last May, Hamilton imitated a hockey goalie in the sixth inning of the Salukis’ season-ending 8-7 loss to Illinois State. With SIU trailing 6-4, a runner at third and one out, Jayden Standish slashed a one-hop shot down the line.

Not only did Hamilton cleanly glove the ball, she reached out and tagged Kalil Chval before she could get back to third. Then Hamilton fired a strike to first for an unlikely inning-ending double play. Hamilton, first baseman Jenny Jansen and the entire SIU dugout celebrated.

“I make sure to know the situation before the ball is ever pitched,” Hamilton said. “That way, when it does come to me and I make the play, it’s even sweeter.”

Hamilton’s offered other competitors to that play this spring. A bare-handed scoop and underhand toss home last month on a bunt about 15 feet in front of the plate to force a runner at the plate against Valparaiso was stout.

So was her snag of a liner from about 35 feet away in the first inning of a 5-1 win April 1 against Indiana State. With Hamilton and freshman shortstop Jackie Lis, who in addition to slugging 12 homers has been a plus defender, on the left side, opponents usually have to find their hits elsewhere.

Lis has also provided Hamilton with more RBI opportunities as opponents have figured out they don’t want to pitch to her in key spots. Hamilton took advantage of one intentional walk to lash a two-run single that keyed a 7-5 win March 15 against Missouri State.

“Rylie’s a great bad-ball hitter,” Sewell said, “but she’s learned how to manage at-bats to get the pitch she wants.”

Even though they take a three-game losing streak into this weekend’s series against the MVC leaders, the Salukis (29-8, 11-4) can still have a say in who wins the regular season title. In fact, they can still earn the top seed for the conference tournament that they’ll host next month with a strong finish.

Perhaps that’s why Hamilton isn’t despairing much about the season’s longest skid.

“These three losses have taught us multiple lessons and I think we’re going to use them to our advantage,” she said. “We just have to focus on ourselves and what we can control.”