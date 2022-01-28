SIU softball | Salukis picked second in MVC preseason poll

The SIU softball team was tabbed for a second place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll that was released on Friday.

Northern Iowa, who the Salukis blanked 2-0 in the finals of last year's MVC Tournament in Evansville, was picked to win the league. Missouri State was predicted to finish third, followed by Drake.

SIU's Jenny Jansen and Sarah Harness was named to the league's preseason all-conference team. Jansen homered in all three games of the conference tournament last year after being left off the All-MVC team and is 19 RBI and 33 hits from being the program's career leader in both departments.

Harness enters the year as the top pitcher in the MVC, tying or leading it in wins her first two years. She won all three games in the MVC tourney in Evansville, allowing just one earned run over 21 innings.

The Salukis open the 2022 season on Feb. 11 in a tournament at Troy University in Troy, Ala.

