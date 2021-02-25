SIU Softball | Salukis put long winning streak on the line at Coach B Classic

After second baseman Maddy Vermejan gloved a pop-up for the last out Sunday of SIU’s 6-5, eight-inning softball win at then-No. 22 Mississippi State in the Bulldogs’ tournament, the Salukis’ post-game reaction was telling.

For most “mid-major” programs, a win over a Power 5 school results in a joyous outburst. For SIU, it was more or less business as usual. Sure, a couple of players hugged and there were big smiles, but it was mostly a team doing what it expects to do.

“We think we can compete with anyone on a daily basis,” said Salukis coach Kerri Blaylock. “You know, when you play a top 10 team, you have to be extraordinary most of the time, but we feel like we have everything we need to compete in every game.”

The Salukis’ 6-0 start gives them 15 in a row, dating back to a nine-game roll they were on last year before COVID-19 shut down the year. They will put their long winning streak and unbeaten record to a fairly solid test this weekend with five games in three days at the Coach B Classic.

SIU opens Friday with another unbeaten, 4-0 Austin Peay, at 2:30 p.m. in Charlotte West Stadium. It will meet Ball State at 12:15 p.m. Saturday and DePaul at 2:30 p.m., then battle Austin Peay Sunday at 12:15 p.m. and Saint Louis at 4:45 p.m.