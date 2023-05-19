SALT LAKE CITY – SIU’s softball team showed plenty of grit to overcome an early six-run deficit on Friday but it simply couldn’t keep Utah’s prolific bats in check when it mattered.

The Utes battered Salukis ace Madi Eberle for 17 hits, including a two-run double to left-center in the sixth by Karlie Davison that snapped a 9-9 tie, and hung on for an 11-9 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

SIU (36-19) falls into the loser’s bracket to play Baylor, which lost 3-0 earlier Friday to Ole Miss, at 4:30 p.m. Central Time Saturday. The Salukis must win that game and a subsequent game against the loser of the Ole Miss-Utah game or their season ends.

“One of the best games I think we’ve played competitively this year,” said SIU coach Jen Sewell. “I expected that from this team.”

SIU authored a stunning four-run rally in the top of the sixth with two outs to draw even for the first time since it was 0-0. Elizabeth Warwick drilled a two-run single to right that scored Emma Austin and Tori Schullian.

After Jackie Lis lined a single to left, Rylie Hamilton whacked a two-run double off the top of the right field wall to score Warwick and Lis to even the game. Hamilton thought her ball would leave the yard, given its 4,657-foot elevation.

“Because the air is thinner here, I thought it was going to be a homer,” Hamilton said. “At home, where the air is thicker, I don’t think it would have reached the wall. I was still excited to tie the game.”

The Salukis loaded the sacks on walks to Anna Carder and pinch-hitter Addi Baker but Bailey Caylor grounded into a fielder’s choice that ended the inning.

Utah (38-13) responded with a pair of hits that set the table for Davison. She responded with a tracer to the wall that gave her a five-RBI game. Davison, the only player in the team’s lineup who entered the game with an average of under .300, finished a triple shy of the cycle.

The game started as badly as it possibly could for SIU, which was aiming for a quick start in order to quiet a near-capacity crowd at Dumke Family Softball Stadium and perhaps instill some doubt in an opponent playing its first NCAA tourney game in six years.

Instead, the Utes put up five runs in their half of the first after getting a replay reversal on what was originally ruled a forceout at second for what would have been the second out of the inning. One pitch after the call was changed, Sophie Jacquez produced the first of her two RBI singles.

Abby Dayton legged out a two-out infield single that made it 2-0 and Davison capped the outburst by launching a 1-2 pitch over the wall in right-center field for a three-run homer, her 10th of the year.

“I don’t sense that it took the wind out of our sails,” Sewell said of the first inning outburst. “I just sensed that we really wanted that out.”

Jacquez increased the margin to 6-0 in the second when she chopped a single off shortstop Jackie Lis’ glove. But the Salukis rallied in the third off two Utah relievers for a five-spot that got them back into contention.

Singles by Tori Schullian and Aubree DePron preceded Elizabeth Warwick’s RBI hit to left that got them on the board. Lis beat out an infield single and Rylie Hamilton singled to center, cutting the margin to 6-2 and chasing Sydney Sandez from the circle in favor of Sarah Ladd.

Anna Carder greeted her with a two-run single to left-center and Sidney Jones lofted a sacrifice fly to left that plated Hamilton, pulling SIU within a run.

However, the Salukis couldn’t get a shutdown inning. A pair of infield hits and a sacrifice bunt teed up Belarde for a two-run single to left that increased the Utes’ lead to three runs.

Bonstrom added a fifth inning run when she rifled a two-out double to the warning track in left-center field that scored Belarde from first.

SIU came up with one more big response but just couldn’t contain the Utah attack. Still, delivering nine runs and 11 hits against a team that knocked off No. 2 national seed UCLA in last week’s Pac-12 Conference tourney finals gives the Salukis hope for some Saturday success.

“I feel like we’re all producing quality at-bats right now,” Schullian said. “Even if some of them don’t end up in hits, the next person comes up and they’re clutch.”