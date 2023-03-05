Rylie Hamilton got robbed of three RBI on two terrific defensive plays that nearly cost SIU’s softball team a win in the Saluki Invitational on Sunday.

But Hamilton and SIU got the win anyway on two balls that didn’t leave the infield in the eighth inning.

Jenna Christeson’s bouncer to short was muffed for a game-tying error and freshman Erin Lee’s deft squeeze bunt went for a walkoff single as the Salukis improved to 13-2 with a 4-3 win over Butler at Charlotte West Stadium.

“They trust each other,” SIU coach Jen Sewell said. “There’s not a gaping hole anywhere in the lineup. There’s several players (on the bench) that deserve to be in there, too. We can switch any of those out, based on what we’re seeing, and get what we need.”

Simple contact was all the Salukis required to up their mark to 5-0 in one-run games. After the Bulldogs (4-16) took their only lead on a two-out RBI single by Teagan O’Rilley in the top of the eighth, SIU played small ball to the hilt and got some help.

With Hamilton on second as the automatic runner after she lined into a 1-3 double play on which Mackenzie Griman (2-7) made a great snag to end the seventh, Anna Carder worked a walk and departed for pinch-runner Chloe Scroggins.

Aubree DePron dropped a perfect bunt between the plate and circle for a single to fill the bases. Christeson slashed a grounder right at Olivia Moxley that could have been a double play, but was mishandled as Hamilton scored.

Lee took a pair of pitches off the plate, then got the bunt sign from Sewell. Lee put it down between the circle and the third base line. Griman reached the ball but her underhand toss to the plate didn’t come close to beating Scroggins.

“I went into the at-bat thinking I needed a sac fly,” Lee said. “Coach Sewell said to get something in the green. Then she gave me the squeeze and I said, ‘OK, I’ve got to get this down.’ It was zero outs, it was a perfect chance and I laid it down.”

It was the Salukis’ second walkoff win in less than 24 hours. They rallied for a 7-6, eight-inning win Saturday night over UT Martin on freshman Jackie Lis’ two-run single with two outs.

Sewell says it isn’t an accident that newcomers are making important contributions in dramatic spots.

“This freshman class has a low heartbeat,” she said. “They’ve been good under pressure. They’ve played in high-level club ball, so they’re very used to being in championship situations.”

A few more inches on either Hamilton shot and SIU wouldn’t have needed such a dramatic rally. Her third inning blast to left with Emma Austin aboard was heading out until 5-11 left fielder Monique Hoosen stuck her glove at least two feet above the wall and brought the ball back.

Griman used good defense and a drop curve to keep the Salukis stymied until Elizabeth Warwick laced a two-run double to the right-center field wall in the fifth. Even though they couldn’t cash in Warwick, their two-run lead looked pretty secure since Butler didn’t come close to a hit through five innings against Elliott Stinson and Hannah Hockerman.

But the Bulldogs struck quickly in the sixth. Kaylee Gross ended the no-hit portion of the program with a leadoff bunt in the sixth. Ella White jacked a two-run homer to left and SIU’s brief lead was erased.

Madi Eberle (5-1) got the win despite permitting O’Rilley’s run-producing hit. Saluki pitchers didn’t allow any of their six walks to become runs.

“We were struggling to find that perfect pitch instead of throwing it,” Sewell said of the pitching. “We’re still really young in a sense. They’re learning their roles, so we’re just trying to breathe deep as a coaching staff and help them through it.”

SIU and Butler play again at 2 p.m. Monday to finish the tournament.