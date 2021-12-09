SIU Softball | Salukis release 2022 schedule

Defending Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champion SIU has released its 2022 softball schedule, which features eight games against NCAA Tournament teams and 11 games against programs that finished in the RPI top 100 last year.

The Salukis open their season on Feb. 11 in the Troy (Ala.) Classic, where they’ll face the host Trojans twice, plus the College of Charleston and Purdue Fort Wayne. Troy won the Sun Belt title in 2021.

SIU then plays at the Bulldog Kickoff Classic the following weekend at Mississippi State, a team it beat in February as it got off to a 16-0 start. It gets two games with Georgia Tech, plus one each with the Bulldogs – an NCAA tourney team – and Central Arkansas.

That’s followed by a trip to Chattanooga for the Frost Classic on the last weekend in February. The Salukis will play Ohio Valley Conference champ Eastern Kentucky, Chattanooga, Northern Illinois and Butler.

SIU then opens its home schedule on March 4 with the first day of the Coach B Classic at Charlotte West Stadium. NCAA tourney participant Northwestern highlights that field. The Salukis then host their invitational the following weekend, when they play Eastern Illinois and SIU Edwardsville twice plus Northern Illinois once.

SIU jumps into conference play on March 16 with a doubleheader at Missouri State, followed by Northern Iowa’s first visit to Carbondale since 2018 on March 19-20. It’s a rematch of the MVC championship game that the Salukis won 2-0 on a Sarah Harness shutout and solo homers from Elisabeth Huckleberry and Jenny Jansen.

SIU then sandwiches midweek non-conference games with Southeast Missouri State around a home conference series with Loyola before traveling to Drake the first weekend in April.

That starts a stretch of 11 games in which 10 will be played on the road. After a non-conference home game April 6 with Saint Louis, the Salukis visit Valparaiso and Bradley the next two weekends.

Following a non-conference game at Murray State, SIU returns home for a weekend series with Indiana State on April 23-24. That’s followed by a single game at home with Missouri State on April 27 and a trip to Evansville April 30-May 1.

The Salukis finish their regular season with a weekend series at home against Illinois State on May 6-7 before traveling to Missouri State for the conference tournament May 11-14.

SIU went 37-19 last year and returns a number of key players off that team, including Harness, Jansen and shortstop Ashley Wood. She’s coming back from a knee injury in March that forced her to sit out the final 40 games.

