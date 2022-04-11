SIU Softball | Salukis roll to win over Valparaiso

The Southern Illinois University softball team completed its three-game sweep of the Valparaiso Beacons with an emphatic 12-2 win on Monday.

The Salukis, winners of five-straight and nine of their last 10, scored early and often. SIU plated at least one run in five of seven innings, which included a three-run second inning and five-run seventh.

"Any time in the Valley that you can go on the road and play at a field that 99 percent of your team hasn't played at before and get a sweep, that is a pretty good weekend," interim head coach Jen Sewell said. "There were a lot of things that went on during our trip such as the change in schedule and the possibility of rain all the while we have to prepare to get on the road early next week for Friday's doubleheader at Bradley. So I was definitely glad that we settled in and put together three good games."

SIU starting pitcher Sarah Harness did the rest, as she needed just 88 pitches to toss her 13th complete game of the season. The junior hurler allowed just one earned run on six hits. She struck out four and walked only one to improve to 13-7 on the season.

"Sarah is really locked in right now," Sewell said. "She is in a spot where I feel like she can almost call her own game. She's so settled. She's got all of her pitches right now and can kind of look over at me and tell me what she wants to do with each hitter. Both Madi (Eberle) and Sarah are starting to peak right now, which is really good timing for us."

Eleven different Salukis reached base at least once in the win, which included six with at least one hit.

The Salukis are back in action on Friday when they play two at Bradley. First pitch of Friday's doubleheader is set for 3 p.m.

