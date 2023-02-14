After going 4-0 at a season-opening tournament in Fort Myers, Fla., the SIU softball team steps up a level with a four-game, four-day tournament that starts on Wednesday in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Jen Sewell’s Salukis open at noon Wednesday against Kansas, then play Ole Miss at 6 p.m. before finishing the event with 10 a.m. contests on Friday and Saturday against North Dakota State and Sacramento State, respectively.

SIU outscored its opponents 22-10 in Fort Myers, winning all four games by three runs. Junior righthander Madi Eberle recorded two wins and a save last weekend, while newcomers Hannah Hockerman and Elliott Stinson each picked up a win. Stinson’s was a complete-game one-hitter over Binghamton that included nine strikeouts.

The Salukis got contributions up and down the lineup, flashing a good mix of power and speed. Rylie Hamilton clouted a pair of three-run homers, including one that provided the winning margin on Saturday night in a 9-6 decision over UNC Greensboro.

Freshmen Jackie Lis and Anna Carder belted their first career homers last weekend. SIU also created runs via aggressive baserunning that forced opposing defenses into key mistakes.

Kansas was picked for a seventh place finish in the preseason Big 12 poll but went 3-2 at the Candrea Classic in Tucson, suggesting it might be better than that. Ole Miss is spending its second week in Puerto Vallarta, going 4-2 during last weekend’s action with narrow losses to No. 3 Oklahoma State and No. 24 Oregon.

North Dakota State is also spending its second week in Mexico, going 1-5 last weekend with two losses to Ole Miss and two other close defeats to Power 5 opponents. Sacramento State (2-3) was tabbed to win the Big Sky Conference title.

SIU returns home next weekend to host the Coach B Classic at Charlotte West Stadium.