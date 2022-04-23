SIU Softball | Salukis split doubleheader with Indiana State

CARBONDALE – SIU interim softball coach Jen Sewell describes Massac County product Emma Austin as a firecracker.

On Saturday, the freshman outfielder exploded at a very good time for the Salukis.

Austin’s two-run triple keyed a three-run fourth inning that enabled SIU to win for the first time in five games with a 4-2 decision over Indiana State in the opener of a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader at Charlotte West Stadium.

Given six outs in a three-error fifth inning by the Salukis, the Sycamores (21-22, 8-11) tallied five runs to snap a 1-1 tie in the nightcap and take a 6-1 win that assured a split.

But SIU (21-17-1, 10-9) got to celebrate a win for the first time since April 11 – it was swept last weekend at Bradley and tied Murray State 6-6 Wednesday in an eight-inning game stopped by rain – because of Austin.

With pinch-runner Bailey Caylor at second and Elisabeth Huckleberry at first, Austin shelved her trademark short game, lacing a liner to the left-center field wall. It was an easy triple for arguably the fastest player on a roster that doesn’t lack for speed.

“Not being an everyday player, it was nice to be able to make a difference for my team,” said Austin. “I’ve been waiting for a hit like that all year, so it was nice to make that happen.”

It was the first extra-base hit in 48 at-bats for Austin, who’s been part of a four-player outfield rotation with Aubree DePron, Tori Schullian and Bailey Caylor. She collected three hits in the opener and added a fourth in the nightcap, upping her average to .320.

“We try to use her energy at the right time,” Sewell said of Austin. “She feels like she can hit anything and she created a spark for us.”

After knocking in the first two runs, Austin scored on Ashley Wood’s sacrifice fly. Austin then started the sixth with an infield hit and scored on Jenny Jansen’s third hit of the opener, a two-out RBI double to the left field corner.

Sarah Harness (14-9) gave up just one earned run over six-plus innings before Madi Eberle picked up the last three outs for her first save. Eberle stranded the tying runs on base by fanning Kaylee Barrett with a riser.

However, the Salukis weren’t able to carry over their form from game one to game two. After collecting 10 hits off Indiana State ace Lexi Benko (10-12) in the opener, they were checked on six hits in the nightcap by Cassi Newbanks and Hailey Griffin (3-0), who entered with earned run averages of 4.53 and 4.05, respectively.

But the game was still tied 1-1 after four innings when SIU endured a brutal defensive fifth inning. Eberle (5-8) and Harness were forced to acquire the equivalent of two innings’ worth of outs and the Sycamores took full advantage.

“The ball just kept coming back at us over and over,” Sewell said of the fifth inning. “You just can’t stop thinking about it. The ball found some people today. We win with momentum and sometimes, like today, we lose with it.”

The Salukis managed 12 baserunners in the last five innings but their only run came when catcher Sidney Sikes was plunked with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth to even the score.

DAWG BITES

Jansen’s two walks in the nightcap upped her MVC-leading total to 30 and increased her on-base streak to 29, the longest by an SIU player since at least 2003. … Sikes has been hit by 20 pitches this year, a total that leads Division I, and has knocked in 26 runs despite collecting only 22 hits. … SIU aims for a series win Sunday at 11 a.m.

