SIU Softball | Salukis split games at Coach B Classic

CARBONDALE — After a chance to knock off a nationally-ranked opponent slipped just from their grasp, the Southern Illinois University softball team bounced back quickly and downed Northern Kentucky, 4-0, Saturday in the Coach B Classic tournament at Charlotte West Stadium.

The Salukis gave No. 17 Northwestern quite a battle, but lost 1-0 after having runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and seeing Elizabeth Warwick get struck out by Danielle Williams, a first-team All-Big Ten hurler.

Rather than hang their heads, the Salukis rode the right arm of Madi Eberle and the bat of Aubree DePron against the Norse to earn the split. Eberle (3-3) pitched a complete game and gave up just two hits, the second of which came in the final frame, and struck out five with no walks in the shutout.

“We’ve been talking about playing a little more consistently over a doubleheader because that’s the way we have to do it in the Valley and we let up the energy sometimes,” said SIU interim head coach Jen Sewell. “So I thought we played a strong 14 (innings). That’s the most consistent that we’ve been.”

DePron, a left-handed slapper, provided most of the offense with a two-run single in the fourth inning and another RBI smack in the sixth. DePron finished with a career-best three hits and it came after being called out of the box on what appeared to be another hit in the first inning.

“That’s just her maturity as a player,” Sewell said. “I think in her first two years getting called out of the box would’ve been an issue and now she can just erase that at-bat and go right back to hitting and she can adjust her feet and go.”

Both of DePron’s hits plated fellow outfielder Bailey Caylor, who went 2-for-3 and played a role in both rallies. Emma Austin also had a hit and scored the fourth run on a wild pitch, while Herrin native Tori Schullian and Ashley Wood also had hits for the Salukis.

DePron also had a two-out hit against Williams in the seventh inning of the first game, which was followed by a walk to Wood before the last out was made to end the uprising.

Wood, the veteran shortstop now in the leadoff spot, made Williams throw 12 pitches before hitting a double against the Wildcats. Another long at-bat against NKU’s Alicia Flores helped chase her from the second game.

“Her on-base percentage fits in right there and she walks a lot and really doesn’t strike out,” Sewell said. “She can get her barrel to a ton of pitches. So it just gets us off in a good fuzzy warm feeling. Even if it ends in a strikeout or groundout, it’s like, ‘I just had to throw everything to get her out and I’m 14 pitches deep.’”

Sarah Harness was the tough-luck loser for the Salukis in the circle against Northwestern, which is now 13-4 and beat NKU, 8-0, in Friday’s session behind a one-hitter from Lauren Boyd.

Sewell, who is filling in for veteran head coach Kerri Blaylock as she takes some time away for health reasons, was pleased with what she saw after the doubleheader bumped SIU’s record to 8-7.

“That was just good softball,” Sewell said. “You can’t complain about the Northwestern game. They came in here the hottest they’ve been and Sarah pitched so well to the scouting report and just trusted herself today. I thought that was some of the best seven innings that she’s put together. And Madi is pretty much living on a fastball right now and that tells you what she can do when she throws hard and can hit a spot.”

SIU’s game against Northwestern pitted sisters against one another and both made big contributions. Northwestern’s Jordyn Rudd drove in the only run in the third inning, while her SIU’s Alexis Rudd collected her first career hit in the second inning.

The Salukis, who finish the tournament Sunday against Murray State at 4:45 p.m., committed just one error in Saturday’s doubleheader.

“That’s the one thing we’ve been really trying to clean up because of some changes we’ve had defensively,” Sewell said. “And settling into the idea that even if we make an early error, we’re OK. We can pitch like that and we don’t have to worry about one bad hop.”

Northern Kentucky took on Ball State after playing the Salukis and lost, 2-1, to fall to 8-10. In Saturday’s first game, Northwestern blanked Murray State, 7-0. Sunday’s action begins at 10 a.m. with Ball State taking on Northwestern, followed by NKU in a rematch with Northwestern, then Murray State facing Ball State before the finale against SIU.

