SIU Softball | Salukis sweep Loyola in conference doubleheader

CARBONDALE – This was the day SIU interim softball coach Jen Sewell and her team had waited for the last six weeks, the day when they married the Missouri Valley Conference’s best offense to good pitching and solid defense.

Loyola just happened to walk into the wrong place on the wrong day.

The Salukis played up to their potential Saturday, sweeping the Ramblers 8-1 and 4-1 in an MVC twinbill at Charlotte West Stadium.

Sarah Harness (7-7) scattered eight hits in a complete game outing in the opener and Madi Eberle (4-5) permitted only three hits in the nightcap as SIU (13-12, 3-4) got back on the right side of .500.

“We’ve been trying to put together all three sides of the game and we were able to do that today,” Sewell said. “We really didn’t let anything get going. If we keep momentum on our side, we’re going to win the game.”

Two games, as it turned out. To go along with the pitching, the Salukis enjoyed three multi-run rallies on the day, banging out 15 hits and improving to 13-4 in games where they score at least three runs.

A pair of sophomores led the charge. Rylie Hamilton continued her breakout season, bagging two hits in each game and driving home three runs in the opener. Elizabeth Warwick homered twice in the opener and drew a bases-loaded walk in the nightcap that gave SIU the lead for good at 2-1 in a three-run fourth inning.

The hitting of Hamilton has been a revelation. After struggling to a .156 average in 45 at-bats last year, she leads the conference with a .386 average. She has collected a whopping 12 multi-hit games, including eight this month.

“I’m playing very relaxed,” Hamilton said. “I found a happy medium between being very competitive, but also cool, calm and collected. In my head, no matter what happens, I can’t lose with that attitude. I have a positive mindset.”

You would, too, if you were hitting the ball like Hamilton. Even one of her outs – a screaming liner at left fielder Riley Owens – would have been a hit if it had gone three feet either way.

“It’s very easy to go get a hit, stick it in your pocket and say you’ve done your job,” Sewell said. “That kid comes up all the time and gets two or three hits a game. She can get her bat anywhere, and she’s matured in her approach.”

Warwick supplied a 3-0 second inning lead in the opener when she drilled a two-run homer with the prevailing wind over the left field wall. In the sixth, she turned on a Peyton Pepkowski pitch that was on the outer half and hit one of the season’s longest homers that landed up the hillside behind the right-center field wall.

The wind shifted during her at-bat, but Warwick probably would have rounded the bases for free without the help, so well did she hit that one.

“I barely felt the ball,” she said.

As for the defense, there was just one meaningless error to start the nightcap, which catcher Sidney Sikes quickly erased with a caught stealing. There was also a double steal attempt that the Salukis converted into an inning-ending double play in the fourth inning of the opener, capturing Haley Wallace and Teagan Sopczak in rundowns between third and second, respectively.

In short, it was the kind of all-around performance that snaps a four-game conference losing streak and leaves a team feeling much better about itself.

“Ready to roll now,” Hamilton said.



Eberle retired 16 of the last 18 hitters she faced, inducing 10 outs via flyouts or pop-ups. Harness employed a different approach in the opener, fetching a dozen outs on grounders. “We pitched more aggressively. We attacked hitters as opposed to Northern Iowa,” Sewell said, referring to last weekend’s series sweep by the Panthers. … Marion product Hannah Nalley pinch-hit in the seventh inning of the opener for Loyola and took a called third strike. … SIU aims for the series sweep Sunday at 1 p.m.

