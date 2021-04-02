SIU Softball | Salukis take pair of wins over Loyola

The Southern Illinois University softball team swept its Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader from the Loyola Ramblers on Friday. The Salukis run-ruled the Ramblers, 10-0 in six innings in game one and took game two, 12-1 in six innings.

"We talked to them a lot last night about being ready to play, not making assumptions and playing the full seven innings," head coach Kerri Blaylock said. "What I'm most proud of is that it was 0-0 heading into the sixth of game one. We didn't give up, we didn't get down and Sarah (Harness) and our defense kept us in it. Sidney Sikes was really a leader for us today in the first game especially. She put together good at-bats and led the way and from there, everyone jumped on the train."

The Salukis won game one after they sent 14 batters to the plate in a 10-run sixth inning to back a three-hit shutout from Sarah Harness. In the nightcap, SIU scored at least one run in four of six innings, which included a six-spot in the sixth that broke the game open for good.

"Sarah set the tone," Blaylock said. "She's a calming force for us. They got two runners on in the third and she came back and struck out the next two. She did a really good job settling in. CJ was solid as well and both Sarah and CJ did a really nice job neutralizing their best hitters."