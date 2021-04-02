SIU Softball | Salukis take pair of wins over Loyola

The Southern Illinois University softball team swept its Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader from the Loyola Ramblers on Friday. The Salukis run-ruled the Ramblers, 10-0 in six innings in game one and took game two, 12-1 in six innings.
"We talked to them a lot last night about being ready to play, not making assumptions and playing the full seven innings," head coach Kerri Blaylock said. "What I'm most proud of is that it was 0-0 heading into the sixth of game one. We didn't give up, we didn't get down and Sarah (Harness) and our defense kept us in it. Sidney Sikes was really a leader for us today in the first game especially. She put together good at-bats and led the way and from there, everyone jumped on the train."
The Salukis won game one after they sent 14 batters to the plate in a 10-run sixth inning to back a three-hit shutout from Sarah Harness. In the nightcap, SIU scored at least one run in four of six innings, which included a six-spot in the sixth that broke the game open for good.
"Sarah set the tone," Blaylock said. "She's a calming force for us. They got two runners on in the third and she came back and struck out the next two. She did a really good job settling in. CJ was solid as well and both Sarah and CJ did a really nice job neutralizing their best hitters."
After Harness kept the Ramblers at bay through five innings of game one, SIU's offense erupted in the sixth. Bailey Caylor reached on an error by Loyola's shortstop and three-straight walks, which included a bases loaded hit by pitch by Elizabeth Warwick, gave SIU a 1-0 lead. Sidney Sikes followed with a RBI-single and Elisabeth Huckleberry brought two in with single off the wall in right. After an Aubree DePron single loaded the bases again for SIU, Vermejan cleared them with a double to right center. SIU again loaded the bases, this time for Katelyn Massa, who brought in three runs with a double of her own. The Salukis tallied six hits and four walks in the frame.
All nine starters reached base at least once in SIU's game one win. Sikes went 2-for-3 with a RBI while Vermejan was 1-for-2 with two walks and 3 RBIs. Massa was 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and 3 RBIs.
Harness tossed a three-hit shutout to improve to 12-2 on the season.
In game two, SIU scored two in the second, three in the third, one in the fourth and tacked on six more in the sixth to cruise to a 12-1 win.
SIU opened the scoring in the top of the second after it caught two-out lightning. Huckleberry singled up the middle and Rylie Hamilton did likewise. Vermejan followed with her first triple in nearly three years to clear the bases and stake SIU to a 2-0 lead.
The Salukis added to their lead with a three-spot in the third.
Loyola cut SIU's deficit to four in the bottom of the third after it used three hits to push across a run.
SIU wasted no time getting that run back, as Vermejan led off the fourth with her third home run of the season.
"Jen talked to them after the SEMO game about being able to make adjustments. We definitely did that today."
The Salukis will go for their first three-game sweep of the Ramblers since 2015 when the two teams meet Saturday at 11 a.m.