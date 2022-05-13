SIU Softball | Salukis upset by Illinois State in MVC Tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The team that appeared to have all the momentum going into the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament instead went one-and-done late Thursday night, laid low by key errors and stranding 13 runners.

Third-seeded SIU’s MVC tourney title defense ended with an 8-7 upset loss against No. 6 Illinois State at Killian Stadium, concluding the Salukis’ season at 27-19-1.

A wild, lengthy game that included a total of 18 walks and lasted nearly three hours included the unexpected return of Kerri Blaylock to the SIU dugout. Interim coach Jen Sewell was booted in the bottom of the fifth for arguing a checked swing third strike on Sidney Sikes and Blaylock, who stepped aside for health reasons on March 2, ran the team for the game’s remainder.

The Salukis erased a game-long deficit in the sixth, tying the score at 6 when Elizabeth Warwick coaxed a bases-loaded walk and Elisabeth Huckleberry skied a sacrifice fly to left. But Abby Knight and Dayna Kennedy bombed solo shots off Madi Eberle (8-9) to start the top of the seventh for the Redbirds.

Bailey Caylor jacked the first homer of her career to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Consecutive walks to Emma Austin and Jenny Jansen, plus a sacrifice bunt by Ashley Wood, moved the potential winning runs into scoring position. But consecutive pop-ups from Rylie Hamilton and Warwick sealed SIU’s fate.

“We get seven runs on four hits and we were just one swing away,” Sewell said.

The Redbirds (24-27) advanced to a 1:30 p.m. semifinal Friday against host school Missouri State, the second seed. They cut short an expected fourth meeting of the Bears and SIU by winning twice in roughly 10 hours. Illinois State survived the heat and Indiana State 4-2 in its first game.

Coming into the tourney with five straight wins, including a doubleheader sweep of the Redbirds on Saturday by a combined 21-6, the Salukis felt confident they could snag a second straight NCAA Tournament berth.

Instead, warning flags abounded almost from the start. The first one flew in the bottom of the first when SIU used its patience to fill the bases on walks by Jansen, Hamilton and Warwick with two outs. But Huckleberry swung at a 3-2 pitch that appeared to be high and popped out.

The next flag waved in the top of the second. Kennedy’s towering fly ball to deep left-center was knocked down by the prevailing wind. Warwick settled under the ball but couldn’t make the catch. The miscue led to a two-out RBI single by Michele Calabrese, moments after center fielder Aubree DePron cut down Kennedy at the plate on Rebecca Moffett’s single to center.

More frustration followed in the bottom of the inning. Jansen, the program’s all-time RBI leader, got a chance with runners at second and third with two outs after a hit batter, walk and wild pitch set the table. But she got under a 3-2 pitch and flew out to center.

That was followed by a two-out disaster in the third. An apparent inning-ending forceout to Wood at shortstop became a run-scoring error when Huckleberry couldn’t handle the throw to second, scoring Emme Olson. Kennedy then beat the wind and Warwick’s leap at the left field wall for a three-run homer, her 11th.

That knocked out Harness after 2 2/3 innings, six hits and five runs – all unearned. It also left the Salukis with a huge deficit against Amanda Fox, who for three innings offset an incredibly high number of walks by keeping the ball off the barrel of SIU bats.

Wood scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the third to get the Salukis on the board. Then the bill for all of Fox’s walks came due in the fourth when SIU cashed in the final two of her eight freebies with three runs, thanks to a two-base throwing error by new pitcher Hannah Ross and RBI singles from Hamilton and Warwick.

However, the Salukis gave a run back in the top of the fifth when Eberle issued a four-pitch walk to pinch-hitter Brandi LaFountaine with the bases loaded.

DAWG BITES

Hamilton turned in perhaps the defensive play of the year in the sixth as she snagged a one-hop shot on the backhand side, tagged a runner trying to get back to third and fired to first for an inning-ending 5-3 double play. … SIU’s 15 walks tied a season high, set on April 3 at Drake. … The game was the final one for four Saluki seniors – Jansen, Wood, Sikes and Danyelle Eilers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.