For SIU softball coach Jen Sewell and her team, the mandate for 2024 is simple.

“Take the next step,” she said Tuesday. “We touched it when we were out in Utah. We were that close. We didn’t play like a four seed.”

The Salukis went 36-20 in Sewell’s first full year at the helm, overcoming a 3-13 finish to the regular season to win four games in four days to earn the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title.

While they went 0-2 in the NCAA Tournament’s Salt Lake City Regional, they rallied from a 6-0 deficit and tied Utah 9-9 before falling 11-9 in the first game. SIU then dug out of a 9-2 sixth inning hole against Baylor to even the score at 9 and could have walked off in the seventh or eighth inning but lost 13-9 in nine innings, ending their season.

The Salukis will return eight starters for next year, barring any losses to the transfer portal. Included in that group are All-MVC first team picks Jackie Lis and Elizabeth Warwick, along with star third baseman Rylie Hamilton.

A five-player recruiting class that includes a pair of pitchers, including highly-touted lefthander Maddia Groff of Omaha, could add necessary depth to make SIU even tougher to beat next year. If Groff and two-way player Kiana McDowell are ready to get outs at the college level, the Salukis will be closer to exhibiting the kind of pitching depth Sewell wants.

Before we look at 2024, let’s break down the just-completed season:

What went right

The coaching staff felt Lis would be an everyday shortstop who would provide above-average defense and line-drive hitting. No one saw her breaking the single-season home run record at SIU with 17 to go along with 57 RBI and a .356 average. And she has three more years left.

Warwick took the next step from good player to star, hitting a team-high .385 and knocking in 51 runs while providing her usual excellent defense. Her walkoff bomb in the seventh inning of the MVC semifinals with Belmont is one of the biggest hits in program history.

Hamilton backed up a breakout sophomore year with another good year as a junior, batting .341-6-44 with more webgems at third base and becoming a team leader. The left side of the Salukis’ infield and outfield doesn’t have to take a back seat to anyone.

The team batted .299 and averaged 5.3 runs per game, displaying the ability to win games with extra-base hits or the short game. SIU went 52 for 59 on steal attempts with Emma Austin swiping 15 in 16 tries and upping her average to .354.

Defensively, the Salukis committed just 46 errors. Their speedy outfield, which had three players who were high school center fielders, took away many hits. During a 29-5 start, the team resembled a cheat code with their gloves.

Madi Eberle was having an all-world season in the circle before wearing down from overuse down the stretch after a season-ending injury to Elliott Stinson. Eberle still won 19 games, including four in the MVC Tournament, and should be much better next year when she won’t have to shoulder much of the load.

What went wrong

After a 17-1 win at Evansville on April 7 upped their record to 24 games over .500, the Salukis were on the cusp of being an at-large team to the NCAA tourney had the season ended then. But they completely collapsed over the regular season’s last month.

Their only wins were Murray State (twice) and Bradley, all by one run. They were outscored by a whopping 63 runs in that stretch as every aspect of the team went on hiatus, much like a laptop which is attacked by a virus.

But as SIU frequently got shellacked and made the kind of mental mistakes that usually don’t happen to a team of this caliber, Sewell said the team never fell victim to second-guessing, fan angst or clubhouse politics.

“No one was asking, ‘What are you doing?’ or ‘What’s going on here?’ I think that’s the kind of culture that this program’s had in place for years,” Sewell said. “Everything we heard was, ‘You’ve got this.’”

Just in time, the Salukis did have it, winning the four games they had to win in the conference tournament to earn their fourth NCAA trip in seven years.

What about 2024

The only spots SIU must fill in the starting lineup are center field (Aubree DePron) and second base (Tori Schullian). The biggest questions figure to be what they’ll get from the pitching staff.

Sewell is hopeful that the new pitchers will be ready to contribute, that Stinson is able to come back strong from the injury that ended her season in mid-April and that Eberle won’t have to pitch to the point of exhaustion, as she did down the stretch.

“Madi had a lot of success out of the closer role early in the season. She was racking up the wins,” Sewell said. “College softball is heading in that direction with using more pitchers and trending towards analytics. That’s one of the ways we can make up the difference with the Power 5 schools.”

If the Salukis avoid pitching injuries, the pieces are in place for a 2024 that could change the way this program is perceived nationally. It already has respect as a top mid-major that punches above its weight at times.

Sewell and the returning players want more. They think they can take the next step, especially after watching Utah earn its first Women's College World Series berth since 1994.

“We know what we are and have been,” she said. “Whether it’s getting to a regional final, a super-regional, even beyond that, it’s time for us to do that.”