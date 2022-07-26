SIU Softball | Sewell won't change program's foundation

Jen Sewell vows the foundation of SIU softball isn’t going to change.

Just as they did during Kerri Blaylock’s successful 22-year run, the Salukis are going to build around four-year players. Identifying talented high school and travel ball players who fit the program in the right way will remain the program’s preferred route.

But Sewell watched from (not quite) afar in the spring as SIU baseball coach Lance Rhodes built the team’s first Missouri Valley Conference regular season champ since 1990 with smart use of junior college recruits.

MVC Player of the Year Kaeber Rog and outfielder Pier Olivier-Boucher, who had a huge MVC Tournament and nearly helped the Salukis win five elimination games in three days to earn an NCAA Tournament appearance, were just two of a spate of JUCOs that helped the program reach another level.

“You could see the buy-in that Lance got from that team,” said Sewell. “They found chemistry, which isn’t always easy. Sometimes, with those junior college players, you don’t have to make promises to them.

“They come in hungry, wanting to play and prove themselves. Those guys Lance brought in had a toughness about them.”

Introducing JUCO players is just one of a handful of objectives Sewell has in mind to continue SIU’s reputation as one of the top mid-major programs around, if not elevate it to the next level.

The long-time Saluki assistant ran the program for the final 35 games in 2022 after Blaylock stepped away on March 1 due to health concerns. SIU finished 27-19-1 and lost in the first round of the MVC tourney to Illinois State.

Prior to the tournament, the Salukis portrayed themselves as a team whose three NCAA tourney trips since 2017 gave them an advantage. In the 2 ½ months since that 8-7 loss to the Redbirds, SIU is now using that result as motivation.

“I remember one of the players said after that game that she felt like it ended in an instant,” Sewell said. “For a lot of the returning players, I think it is going to be a motivator. You just can’t assume you’re going to win.”

For the Salukis to return to their usual role in May, they’ll have to replace three valuable seniors. Jenny Jansen could play any position and was arguably the MVC’s best hitter in 2022. Shortstop Ashley Wood returned from a torn ACL that cost her most of 2021 and was a plus player on both offense and defense, while catcher Sidney Sikes showed off one of the top arms in the country.

The good news is that SIU returns All-MVC third baseman Rylie Hamilton, who enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, batting .363 with seven homers and 36 RBI while playing solid defense. All-MVC pitcher Sarah Harness (16-10, 3.21) and second team All-MVC outfielder Elizabeth Warwick (.299-7-39) also return.

Harness and Madi Eberle should again anchor the pitching staff. Sewell has been looking for more depth because the MVC has switched to three-day, three-game series in conference play, falling in line with most of the Power 5 conferences.

“You almost have to look at it like managing a big league game where you have a starter, a middle reliever and a closer,” Sewell said. “It’s going to change how you handle pitching. You’re going to have to have buy-in from the pitchers.”

The other major change for Saluki softball this year is on the coaching staff. Sewell more or less filled her lead assistant spot with Mary Jo Firnbach, a 1991 SIU alum who’s worked with distinction for years at Power 5 schools like Michigan, Texas A&M and most recently North Carolina.

Firnbach and A&M played for the 2008 Women’s College World Series title, losing to a juggernaut from Arizona State. It’s that experience that Sewell wants her players to tap into so that the regal canines can take the next step.

“I want them to ask her what it’s like to be in Oklahoma City, to play for championships,” Sewell said. “She’s been part of a program that has done that. I want to see us get there.”