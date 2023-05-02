Jackie Lis describes herself as a big numbers person who loves math.

Good thing. The SIU shortstop is putting up numbers that only someone with the accounting degree she desires is going to be able to add up.

Lis continued a remarkable freshman season Sunday by going 3-for-4 with two homers and a school-record eight RBI as the Salukis rallied from a 10-6 deficit to stop Murray State 12-11 at Charlotte West Stadium for their first Missouri Valley Conference series win in four weeks.

It was the fourth multi-homer game of the year for Lis, whose 17 bombs are tied for ninth in Division I and lead the MVC. Lis’ 48 RBI trail only Northern Iowa’s Mya Dodge in the MVC. And her 46 runs are second only to UNI’s Kylee Sanders.

Lis has already put her name in the school record books for most homers in a year, most homers by a freshman and for RBI in a game. The numbers are even more impressive when one considers that for nearly a month, she’s gotten the Barry Bonds treatment at the plate from many opponents who don’t want to watch the rocket’s red glare disappear over an outfield wall.

“She takes her walks and stays disciplined,” said SIU coach Jen Sewell. “And when she gets her pitch, she doesn’t miss often.”

Lis could be called a legacy recruit. Her aunt, Becky Lis, is the program’s all-time hits leader. Friends and former teammates of Becky have teased her that Jackie is coming for all her records.

“Funny thing, we were just talking about that before you called,” she said to a reporter Sunday night. “It’s kind of a running joke between us. But it’s neat to break records.”

Barring injury or some other unforeseen occurrence, Lis figures to keep breaking records for the next three-plus years. Her swing is what Mike Tyson’s right hook was in its prime – short and utterly powerful.

She pulverizes pitches middle-in or out over the plate. Tee it high, as Missouri State pitchers did Wednesday in a three-homer extravaganza in Springfield, and watch it fly the other way. And even good pitches get hammered.

Jenna Veber tried a sinker that appeared to be under Lis’ knees in the sixth inning Sunday with the bases loaded. Lis dropped the barrel on the ball and it soared over the center field wall for a grand slam that gassed Murray State’s 11-7 lead.

How does Lis explain all her multi-homer games?

“After I do it once, I just figure out what my plan is at the plate,” she said. “I stick with it a lot more because it was successful and then it works out again.”

True story, as told by Sewell: When Lis signed with the program, Sewell and then-coach Kerri Blaylock figured Lis was ready as a defender. There were a few concerns about her bat, only because Lis doesn’t have the frame of a power hitter.

Then Sewell, who was named the head coach last May, watched Lis display her stroke during the fall. She watched Lis exhibit a nuanced approach at the plate when she reached the last week in March with 12 homers and teams quit throwing strikes to her.

“You don’t realize just how strong she is,” Sewell said. “And she just has a way of getting the pitch she wants in an at-bat. If she doesn’t, she just won’t go outside the strike zone.”

Lis’ explosion highlighted just the third win in 13 games for the Salukis (32-15, 13-11), who won consecutive games for the first time since April 5 and 7. Their pitching is pitifully thin and it’s likely that they’ll have to play on the first day of the MVC Tournament on May 10, which means the staff of Madi Eberle and Hannah Hockerman will have to figure out a way to win four games in as many days.

But the way Sewell figures it, Lis hitting at the peak of her powers can lift the rest of her teammates up to a level that might carry them back to the heights they scaled during a 29-5 start.

“We’re tougher to deal with when she’s hitting like that,” Sewell said. “You see everyone else get a little more dangerous. And we’re at home for the conference tournament. We’re more comfortable at home. We’ll need some big-time performances but we’re capable of them.”

Lis said a win like Sunday’s, when SIU hacked up a 6-2 lead during the Racers’ eight-run fourth inning, proves to her and her teammates that the mojo it possessed for the first 34 games of the year still exists.

“We’re the same team that was 17-0 at home and had a couple of fluke (losses),” she said. “This was just a reminder of that for us.”

And it was another reminder that a whole classroom of future accountants might not be able to add Lis’ offensive numbers quickly enough.