Elizabeth Warwick’s triumphant trip around the bases early Friday night was more a sprint than a home run trot.

“I couldn’t wait to get to my teammates,” she said.

Warwick homered on the second pitch of the bottom of the seventh inning to send SIU to the Missouri Valley Conference softball championship game with a 4-3 decision over Belmont at Charlotte West Stadium.

The sixth-seeded Salukis (35-18), which eliminated Illinois State 5-1 in a curfew-delayed quarterfinal that started at 11:02 a.m. Friday, will play fifth-seeded Indiana State at 1:02 p.m. Saturday for the championship and the conference’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid. The Sycamores upset top-seeded Northern Iowa 1-0 in the first semifinal as three pitchers checked the explosive Panthers on seven hits.

Warwick took a strike from Emma Summers (13-15) before clocking a changeup on the outer half well over the right field wall for just her third homer of the year. Warwick threw both arms in the air and sprinted around the bases in celebration.

“I just saw a changeup and swung as hard as I could,” she said. “I teed off. I wanted to end the game.”

Seventh-seeded Belmont (29-24) tied it in the top of the seventh on an error by first baseman Sidney Jones that scored pinch-hitter Kailey Brown, who doubled, from second. But Madi Eberle (18-8) stranded a pair of runners to end the threat and got her third win of the tourney.

Eberle was trying to save the game for Hannah Hockerman, who relieved her to start the fourth and tossed three scoreless innings in her first action of the tournament.

“Loved her demeanor out there,” SIU coach Jen Sewell said of Hockerman. “I was very impressed and I won’t be afraid to use her (Saturday).”

SIU had just two baserunners through four innings against the Bruins’ Maya Johnson but found a way in the fifth. It started with a one-out infield single by Emma Austin but really picked up steam after Tori Schullian’s check-swing roller moved her up to second.

Pinch-hitter Addi Baker, whose two-run single against Illinois State erased the Redbirds’ 1-0 lead in the fifth inning, drew a walk after falling behind 1-2. Warwick singled to right-center to score Austin, and a fielding error on center fielder Indy Cockrill allowed Aubree DePron, running for Baker, to score the tying run.

That was the start of some horrid defense from Belmont. Jackie Lis’ grounder to shortstop Nicole Hughes was tossed away for a second error, followed by a throwing error on catcher Brenna Blume on Lis’ steal attempt with Rylie Hamilton at the plate. That permitted Warwick to plate the go-ahead run.

In their second game of the day, SIU answered one question right away when Eberle walked to the circle for her third start in just under 48 hours. She looked fresh in the first inning when she sailed through the top of the Belmont order on only 10 pitches.

But the Salukis couldn’t figure out a formula to answer Johnson’s control, speed and spins through the game’s first four innings. Johnson, a lefty who missed a month at mid-season, notched her 200th strikeout of the year when she froze Hamilton to end the first.

It was Johnson’s only whiff through four but she didn’t allow any hard-hit balls in that span. The closest SIU came to a hit for 3 1/3 innings came when Austin nearly outran a grounder to short to lead off the third but was nipped by a half-step.

Meanwhile, the Bruins cracked the code on Eberle in the third. Abi Ledbetter doubled with one out and reached third on an infield single by Emily Cockrill. After Cockrill stole second without a throw, Blume rifled a two-run single to left.

However, the Salukis gassed an opponent’s early lead for the second time in hours and have played themselves to the brink of a fourth NCAA berth in seven years.

“I think we’re starting to remember who we are,” Sewell said. “There’s something about this house, this place. Let’s go for it instead of worrying about what might happen.”