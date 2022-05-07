SIU Softball | Wood, Salukis clinch 3rd seed in MVC

CARBONDALE – Senior Day couldn’t have gone any better for Ashley Wood or the SIU softball team.

Wood blasted homers in each game, as did Rylie Hamilton, to key a six-homer outburst as the Salukis clinched the third seed for next week’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with a 13-3, 8-3 sweep of Illinois State Saturday at Charlotte West Stadium.

“This is great going into the conference tournament,” Wood said. “I think this is going to give us great momentum.”

In stretching its winning streak to five games, SIU (27-18-1, 16-10) collected 17 hits and 11 walks off four mostly overmatched Redbird pitchers. The Salukis enjoyed four innings of at least four runs, including an eight-run bonanza in the second inning of the opener.

Hamilton was especially devastating in that inning. She drilled a three-run shot to left for a 7-0 lead, then capped the inning by stroking a two-run single to left. For good measure, Hamilton followed Jenny Jansen’s two-run homer in the first inning of the nightcap with one of her own, the ball hurrying inside the left field foul pole.

“We started out really hot today,” Hamilton said. “We just felt good and we had that confidence.”

That confidence never wavered, even during the sequence in the nightcap when Illinois State (22-27, 12-12) mounted its only meaningful resistance. The Redbirds drew within 4-3 when Michele Calabrese cracked a two-out, two-run homer in the second inning, followed two innings later by Dayna Kennedy’s 10th homer of the year off a shin-high sinker from Madi Eberle (8-8).

After Amanda Fox (11-11) retired 13 of 15 batters following Hamilton’s second homer, she ran into gopher ball trouble again. Jansen stroked her fifth hit of the twinbill to tee up Wood for her second homer of the day, a two-run blast to left-center.

The two-homer day was particularly meaningful for Wood, who completed her first full season since her freshman year, 2019. COVID-19 ended her 2020 season in mid-March and a torn ACL stopped her 2021 campaign after just 15 games.

Wood goes into the conference tournament with a .319 average, six homers and 28 RBI to go along with 28 walks.

“This was awesome,” she said. “To be able to do this after basically having two years off, I’m speechless. It’s unbelievable.”

Wood’s teammates also appreciated what she did Saturday and what she’s done to get to this point. So did interim coach Jen Sewell.

“She felt like at Evansville, she hit every player in the glove,” Sewell said of last weekend’s MVC series. “She was getting to the point where she felt the universe was against her, so this proves it is not.

“You talk about some senior production on a Senior Day, that was it.”

After Hamilton worked a walk, Elizabeth Warwick entered SIU’s home run derby with her seventh long ball of the year, a no-doubt clout to right-center that turned a close game into a comfortable win.

While the long ball played a starring role, the Salukis pitched and caught well enough, too. Sarah Harness (17-10) scattered six hits in the five-inning opener, while Eberle won her third straight game in the nightcap with a seven-hitter.

The Salukis head to Springfield, Mo. for the conference tournament on a roll. They’ve outscored opponents by 40-12 over the last five games. They feel capable of defending last year’s MVC tourney crown and returning to the NCAA Tournament.

“I think we hit six homers today, which is amazing,” Jansen said. “I think we’re playing our best softball now. When we were struggling early, I kept saying, ‘If we play our best softball in March, we’re in trouble.’ Hopefully, we go into the tournament with this momentum and go as far as we can.”

DAWG BITES

Herrin product Rebecca Moffett was a bright spot for Illinois State, tripling and scoring in the opener and going 1 for 3 with a bunt single in the nightcap. … SIU catcher Sidney Sikes added to her Division I lead by getting hit by a pitch for the 23rd time this year. That’s still seven behind the single-season record set last year by current SIU assistant coach Maddy Vermejan. … The Salukis will open the conference tournament at 6:30 Thursday night against either the 6th or 7th seed.

