Luke Martin isn’t out to fill Mike Reis’ shoes.

“Only Mike could wear them,” Martin said Friday.

Instead, Martin will fill the airwaves throughout Southern Illinois with his voice, beginning on July 24 when he takes over as the radio voice of SIU sports.

Martin comes in with impressive credentials, having broadcast Indiana State games the last six years. He also served as UNC Greensboro’s play-by-play man for a year before taking the Sycamores’ position in 2017.

A 2014 graduate of Ball State’s Digital Sports Production program, Martin also produced content for Indiana State’s digital platforms, as well as writing news and features for the school’s athletic website. He beat out four other finalists and more than 90 applicants for the position at SIU.

“Luke is an outstanding storyteller with a love of sports and people,” said SIU athletic director Tim Leonard in a press release. “Much like Mike Reis, he has a warm, genuine personality that shines brightly during his broadcasts.

“The committee reviewed hours of demo reels from some of the best radio talent in the country and Luke was our top choice, not only for his distinctive on-air delivery, but the passion he brings to this important position.”

One committee member said earlier this week that all five finalists were worthy choices but that Martin’s ability to contribute to multiple platforms helped his chances to win the job. Martin also hosted a sports talk show at 1130 AM radio during his time in Terre Haute, conducting interviews with national personalities such as Seth Greenberg, former ESPN Sunday Night Baseball announcer Dan Shulman and former NFL great Reggie Wayne.

Reis resigned from his position with the university and Learfield/Saluki Sports Properties at the end of June after a 44-year run as the play-by-play man. Reis called more than 3,000 events in his career and was one of the country’s longest-tenured announcers upon his departure.

He won Illinois Sportscaster of the Year in 2011 and was named to three different Hall of Fames, including the Saluki Hall of Fame in 2005.

“I owe it to Saluki fans to honor his legacy by being who I am, while instilling the relentless work ethic I learned from watching him in my career,” Martin said of Reis. “I can’t wait to earn the respect and trust of Salukis everywhere.”

Martin’s first game behind the SIU mike will be Sept. 2 when the football team opens the season in Saluki Stadium against Austin Peay.

“I’m humbled beyond measure to be named the next voice of the Salukis,” he said.