SIU Spring Football | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis look forward to being back on field

For the first time since 2019, the SIU football team will have a normal spring practice.

Coach Nick Hill is looking forward to getting the first practice started at 6 a.m. Thursday.

“We’ve got some guys going into their third season that haven’t had an offseason cycle,” he said on Tuesday. “Everything is important, that’s what we talk about. These 15 practices you get, they are really important. You can’t get ahead of yourself.”

The Salukis didn’t get to have spring practice in 2020 because COVID-19 wiped out college sports on March 12. Last year, they were playing a spring season because the Missouri Valley Football Conference postponed its conference action in the fall of 2020.

From Feb. 20 to Dec. 4, when SIU dropped a 38-7 decision at North Dakota State in the second round of the FCS playoffs, it played a whopping 23 games. The Salukis went 14-9 with two road playoff victories

Now they have a chance to get back in the lab and work on schemes, players and skills for the 2022 season, which starts on Sept. 3 at Incarnate Word in San Antonio. Here are three things to watch over the next month.

In the trenches

Good football teams start up front with a strong, cohesive line. Anyone who doubts that statement should watch video of NDSU’s offensive line moving SIU’s defense backwards five and six yards at a time in the Fargodome last December.

The Salukis have been good in the O-line the last couple of seasons, but they will have to replace their leader in guard ZeVeyon Furcron, a first team All-MVFC pick who started the last 47 games of a great college career.

Defensively, SIU has more holes to fill at the scrimmage line. They must replace three starters, so there are plenty of opportunities for younger players to put themselves on the staff’s radar going into August.

“Every position, you have to grow and get better,” Hill said. “If you’re good, how do you become great? Or if you’re average, how do you become good? We have to replace a couple of guys up front – not just what they did on the field, but their leadership.”

Develop depth

Everyone knows that the Salukis will have a wealth of talent at the “skill” positions. Nic Baker threw for 3,231 yards and 27 touchdowns last year. A healthy Avante’ Cox – he wasn’t always that in 2021 – is as good as any receiver in FBS.

Most teams would love to have the depth SIU possesses at running back in Javon Williams, Jr., Romeir Elliott and Justin Strong. What’s more, tight end Tyce Daniel and wide receiver Izaiah Hartrup can make game-breaking plays on any touch.

But spring football isn’t about those guys as much as it is the guys down the depth chart. Who’s going to make strides in the quarterback room and put themselves in position to play meaningful snaps if Baker goes down? What receiver is suddenly a step quicker and which linebacker has gotten strong enough to shed blocks and make tackles?

“We’ve had a great eight weeks in our offseason program – running and lifting – where guys make strides,” Hill said. “For all our guys or pieces moving around, it’s seeing where the pieces fit.”

Self-evaluation

In Hill’s mind, spring football can also be about one other thing: How he and his coaches can improve themselves.

Hill uses a basketball analogy to explain the process: A staff always has something it can improve unless it’s cutting down the nets. So unless you’re North Dakota State, it’s time to self-scout yourself.

Can you unearth a better scheme, maybe throw out something that has exceeded its shelf life? These 15 practices from Thursday through the spring game on April 16 give SIU an opportunity to explore a new method, perhaps tweak a favored formation or even try different blocking techniques.

“As coaches, we have to be critical on ways we can grow first and foremost,” Hill said. “You add this and you enhance that. More than productivity, it’s about our approach every day. Are we pushing ourselves outside the comfort zone?”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.