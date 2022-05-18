SIU tabs Biekert to coach cross country

SIU announced Tuesday that Brian Biekert will be its new cross country head coach, as well as an assistant coach for track and field, specializing in distance events.

Biekert, who ran at Central Connecticut State and Iowa State, has already served as an assistant coach at four other programs. He was most recently at Tulsa, where he helped the cross country team win its eighth straight American Athletic Conference title.

Biekert has also coached at Syracuse, Iowa State and Brown. During his senior year at Iowa State, Biekert was an All-Big 12 selection and helped the medley relay team take third place at the 2015 NCAA indoor meet.

Biekert replaces Kevin Cataldo, who left the program in March to take a job closer to family.

— The Southern

