 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

SIU tabs Biekert to coach cross country

  • 0

SIU announced Tuesday that Brian Biekert will be its new cross country head coach, as well as an assistant coach for track and field, specializing in distance events.

Biekert, who ran at Central Connecticut State and Iowa State, has already served as an assistant coach at four other programs. He was most recently at Tulsa, where he helped the cross country team win its eighth straight American Athletic Conference title.

Biekert has also coached at Syracuse, Iowa State and Brown. During his senior year at Iowa State, Biekert was an All-Big 12 selection and helped the medley relay team take third place at the 2015 NCAA indoor meet.

Biekert replaces Kevin Cataldo, who left the program in March to take a job closer to family.

— The Southern

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men and women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News