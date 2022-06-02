SIU takes third in MVC All-Sports standings

SIU's athletic department finished third in the Missouri Valley Conference's All-Sports Trophy standings. Those results were announced on Thursday.

Thanks to regular season championships in women's basketball, men's golf and baseball, the Salukis finished with 6.36 points, behind only Illinois State and Indiana State. Loyola and Indiana State were fourth and fifth, respectively.

This marks the third time in four years that SIU finished in the top four. It was second in 2018 and third in 2019. The trophy wasn't awarded in 2020 after COVID-19 canceled the spring sports season.

Illinois State and Indiana State each won two regular season titles, but were more consistent across the board in other sports, accounting for their higher finishes. Loyola and Indiana State were the only other schools to match SIU's three titles.

— The Southern

